Kourtney Kardashian made an orgasm candle and everyone wants to feel it

Today, in the K family, we take Kourtney. The eldest who was discreet enough, calm enough, vegan enough and gluten free enough not to attract too much attention.

For years, it is rather Kim and Kylie who have made the headlines. But that was without taking into account the frenzy that was going to generate the most publicized couple of the moment: Kravis.

Kourtney has finally put an end to her super-toxic relationship with the super-toxic father of her children, Scott Disick, and seems to be spinning the perfect romance (filled with shovel-rolling and consenting public touching) with rocker Travis Barker. tattooed to the core and a matcha fan.

From the beginning, the couple amazes and it seems to have fallen back into the 1990s where Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson seemed to have the most torrid relationship on the planet. With Kravis, trashy love is back in fashion. And ask Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. They know very well what we are talking about.

The Kourt and Travis couple amaze because Kourtney seems to have become a totally different woman. She says she is liberated and audacious. Not to the point of eating sugar donuts, but still to the point of displaying all the intimate details of her love story in broad daylight. Something she had never done.

Well, before Travis. Because now it’s smooching, frottage on Italian beaches and drinking cum. Yes, you read that right. Kourtney wants to have a child with her husband and it’s a bit complicated. She must therefore follow a very specific diet (talk to your doctor before trying) and for that, she must drink her partner’s sperm four times a week (fortunately, we do not know in which position).

One thing is certain, Kourtney finally seems comfortable with her sexuality, and she announces it to us by marketing a sex candle. She teamed up with actress Gwyneth Paltrow (also already a specialist in intimate scents with vagina-scented candles) to create various candles that are very bewitching, if you will. And no, you can’t use them other than to perfume your room.

We haven’t felt them yet, but Travis Barker got a candle that smells like Kourtney’s orgasm. And we, for 20 bucks, you can smell its pooshy. An ambitious promise: “Playful and sexy, a candle with notes of black gardenia, geranium, green pepper, Timur berry, honeysuckle, ylang-ylang and oakmoss”, promises the Poosh site. Phew, it’s not really an intimate mucous scent, what. Thanks.