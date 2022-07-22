Kourtney Kardashian makes a categorical update on her son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian is used to rumors and other controversies about her family, but when it comes to her children, she means business. On social networks, the star wanted to make a point about his son Mason, victim of identity theft for several months.

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the most talkative sister in the clan but when it comes to making clarifications or communicating with her community on important events in her life, she does not hesitate. A few weeks ago, as she barely came down from the cloud she had been on since her Italian marriage to Travis Barker, the American reality TV star had experienced a nightmare after her husband was rushed to hospital. In the process, the couple’s fans learned that the musician 46 year old suffered from pancreatitis which was triggered following a colonoscopy.

Released unscathed but shaken by this sudden health problem, Travis Barker was finally able to return to his home. Kourtney Kardashian had published a long message in Instagram story in which she expressed her thanks to those who contributed to the recovery of her husband. “What a scary and intense week. Our health takes precedence over everything else and sometimes we take for granted how badly it can be affected overnight.“, had written the mother of three children.

Kourtney Kardashian’s rare update

Her cured husband, Kourtney Kardashian tackled another problem this Thursday, July 21, this time affecting her eldest son, Mason. For many months, an individual is indeed impersonating the 12-year-old teenager, claiming to disclose information about the Kardashian family. A quiet time, Kim Kardashian’s big sister finally wanted to make a categorical update, on Instagram and Twitter, to make it stop. “After months and months of thinking it would be obvious to all of you that it’s not Mason on all those fake accounts, some of you obviously don’t know it yet. So I will say it clearly: this is NOT Mason talking about our family on these fake social media profiles“, she wrote in particular.

Then to conclude:And to the person who relentlessly impersonates Mason, it’s ultra ultra ultra creepy!!!!“. Enough to silence the rumors once and for all.