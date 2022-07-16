Kourtney Kardashian makes Penelope’s dreams come true for her 10th birthday!

Kourtney Kardashian is a mother hen with her daughter. She has just given him a wonderful surprise for his birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian is very close to her daughter who is already 10 years old. For his birthday, she decided to please him by reserving a wonderful surprise for him. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kourtney Kardashian has her head elsewhere

For the past few days, Kourtney Kardashian has not been in top form. And for good reason ! Her darling is very ill. He went to the hospital on Tuesday June 28, writing on Twitter: “God save me”.

Something to worry the fans. According to our colleagues from TMZ, he would therefore have been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles because he suffered from pancreatitis which is an inflammation of the pancreas. A source therefore told People media:

“He was complaining of stomach cramps. Kourtney was worried yesterday. She really was, she was freaking out. » Afterwards, Kourtney Kardashian added that this disease could be fatal: “Oh, what a scary, sad week it’s been. Our health is important… And sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. »

“So Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy. And he ended up with severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. I am grateful to God for healing my husband. Thank you for all your prayers for him and for us, for the immense outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and grateful. »

But to date, theBlink-182 drummer is fine. He said on Instagram: I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling fine. But after dinner I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. I am now much better. »

A beautiful complicity with Penelope

If things are going a little better for Kourtney Kardashian, it is also and above all thanks to her children who know how to cheer her up.

So when one of them celebrates his birthday, the star does everything to make it big. Penelope is just celebrating her 10th birthday. So his mom gave him writes a beautiful message of love:

“I am so proud to be the mother of this little girl. She makes me so happy every day and brings so much joy into my world. Happy 10th birthday my Penelope. Filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, lots of clothes with hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbows. »

She then added in another post: “A dream 10th birthday for the dream girl. I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays. EShe also told me all her ideas and I helped her make them a reality”.

The little girl was therefore entitled to a dream birthday. On the program, hundreds of sweets, love slides galore and colors everywhere. The little girl only showed her teeth. She is therefore very happy, and this does great good to her dear and tender mother.