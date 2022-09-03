Kourtney Kardashian makes shocking move in feud with sisters as details spotted in video during star’s UK trip

KOURTNEY Kardashian has made a shocking move amid the feud with her sisters as details are spotted in a video during the star’s UK getaway.

Rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wants to split from sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kylie Jenner, 25, have recently started circulating.

Kourtney, 43, posted the video from inside London’s Selfridges to her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Shot from inside the upscale department store’s Apple Store, the Los Angeles native captioned the recording “look who I saw at Selfridges London”, while tagging Kim.

The video captures a person standing with the SKIMS founder announcing her new ‘beats x kim’ headphone collaboration with Beats by Dre.

Fans are taking the sister’s cry to suggest Kourtney may be burying the hatchet after it was speculated that the elder Kardashian is currently feuding with Kim.

Kourtney recently announced the launch of her new skincare line that could rival Kim’s SKKN brand just two months after its release.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories last week to post a promotional video for the new launch.

The video featured clips from the skincare factory where the products are created, with words running across the screen: “Down-to-earth skincare launch 08.29.22. »

The teaser then prompted fans to sign up for the presale and receive text messages when the line drops.

Kourtney’s “down-to-earth” description of the product was seen as an affront to Kim, whose own line has been criticized for being too expensive.

According to the online description, SKKN “was born out of Kim’s dream of bridging the gap between the world’s most renowned dermatology experts and people at home seeking high-quality skin care.”

While fans were excited about the new launch, they realized that they couldn’t buy any of the products due to the exorbitant prices they were selling for.

The “Complete Collection” of all nine products now sells for $575, down from the originally advertised retail value of $673.

Due to the high prices, fans have noticed a few details that show the line isn’t doing so well.

One Reddit user pointed out that even though there was such demand and excitement, none of the items were sold out after four hours.

“I wonder if she thought it was going to sell out immediately,” they wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

“Not with these prices,” one fan quipped, while another added, “Kim, have you seen the gas prices lately? »

“It’s just not affordable,” wrote one user.

KYLIE SHADOW

Kourtney has taken a nasty swipe at Kylie Jenner after she skipped her younger sister’s 25th birthday party.

As mentioned earlier, Kourtney posted a promo on her Instagram announcing her Poosh skincare line in collaboration with Alkaglam.

The ad said, “Treat your skin for $0.26 a day.

Kourtney’s latest skincare launch comes as a bit of a shock, as her sister Kylie has her own Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Baby line.

As Kourtney announces her new line for an affordable $0.26 a day, fans wonder if this is a jab at Kylie and Kim in another round of hints Kourtney is distancing herself from. the Kardashian family.

The rumblings of sibling rivalry began when Kylie celebrated her 25th birthday with Kim.

The Kardashians star posted a TikTok of her birthday party on a giant yacht.

The festivities included a special fireworks display, personalized gift openings and lots of booze.

Kim took part in the drinking circle and had a shot with the birthday girl before she ended up spitting her drink into her glass.

Viewers noticed Kourtney was not among the guests and wondered why she – along with her sister Khloe, 38 – ditched her sister’s birthday party.

TRIVIAL TRIBUTE

Later, Kourtney didn’t notice Kylie’s tribute to her at a cosmetics launch party.

The famous family previously gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Kylie’s new Lip Kit products.

Kourtney shared a photo of the event’s cocktail menu which included a drink named Kourtney What The F**k Are You On.

Dedicated to Kourtney, the curious concoction consisted of Kendall Jenner’s brand 818 Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, hibiscus tea, agave, soda and smoke bubbles.

However, Kourtney confessed that she initially didn’t notice the drink made in her honor, even though it was the only cocktail on the menu to be named after a Kardashian.

“Oh my god, how did I miss that the other night?! Kourtney posted.

FAN THEORIES

Kourtney has added to speculation that she is distancing herself from her family after fans noticed she failed to post the new season of The Kardashians on Hulu on her social media.

Although everyone else in the family is sharing the official trailer and other little bits of the upcoming episodes, the reality TV star has been keeping quiet on her Instagram feed.

Fans took to Reddit to share their theories as to why the TV personality decided not to participate.

“Why didn’t Kourtney post on the Hulu Show when everyone else did? one wrote, opening the conversation alongside screenshots of her social media.

“Because Kourtney doesn’t really love her family. Legend has it that she actually started this sub-Reddit,” a second suggested.

A third remarked: “Because she’s not on time. They are just his colleagues. »

“She unsubscribed,” a fourth said briefly, while a fifth speculated, “Because she doesn’t care.” »

“She quietly stops,” guessed another.

5