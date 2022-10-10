Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker

This time it’s official. After a true-false wedding in las vegas on April 4 (around 2 a.m., after attending the Grammy Awards), Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, said yes. Legally. According to TMZ, it was in Santa Barbara, in the presence of a few close friends and family members, that the reality TV star and the musician exchanged their vows.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: “just married”

After the ceremony, the couple took off on their honeymoon in a vintage black convertible, with a sign “Just Married” attached to the bumper. Yes, like in a movie! And, apparently, they do not intend to stop there. According to Peoplethe lovers intend to organize in addition a “big wedding in Italy very soon. »