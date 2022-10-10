Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker
This time it’s official. After a true-false wedding in las vegas on April 4 (around 2 a.m., after attending the Grammy Awards), Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, said yes. Legally. According to TMZ, it was in Santa Barbara, in the presence of a few close friends and family members, that the reality TV star and the musician exchanged their vows.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: “just married”
After the ceremony, the couple took off on their honeymoon in a vintage black convertible, with a sign “Just Married” attached to the bumper. Yes, like in a movie! And, apparently, they do not intend to stop there. According to Peoplethe lovers intend to organize in addition a “big wedding in Italy very soon. »
This marriage is the first for Kourtney Kardahsian, long in a relationship with Scott Disick, father of her three children, Mason, born in 2009, Penelope, born in 2012, and Reign, born in 2014, but with whom she never took the plunge. As for Travis Barker, he is divorced from ex-Miss converted actress) with whom he had two children, Landon, born in 2003, and Alabama, born in 2005.
A quick reminder if you forgot the previous episodes… Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker fell in each other’s arms in January 2021. And to think that they’ve been dating for years know… In love like teenagers (no red carpet without greedy rolling shovel in front of the photographers!), they decided not to waste time. They got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. In front of the cameras of Hulu, which airs the new family reality show, The Kardashians (we don’t redo each other).