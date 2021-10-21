The Blink-182 drummer asked for Kourtney Kardashian’s hand at a luxury beachfront resort in Montecito. But the two have been together for a year

Less than a year into their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have decided to get married.

The 42-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and 45-year-old drummer Blink-182 have been dating since late last year, and announced their romance in January.

The couple are well known among Kardashian fans and across the web for their very public displays of affection, which are typically posted on their respective Instagram feeds.

And obviously the two could only confirm the news of the engagement on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian has in fact posted a photo of the two of them on the beach, surrounded by lots of red roses.

The caption? One word but full of meaning: forever (forever).

This will be there first time Kourtney Kardashian will walk to the altar in a white dress; while Travis Barker already has two marriages behind him.

Here’s what we know about Travis Barker’s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian

Although rumors about a possible engagement have been going on for a few months, Travis knelt down to ask Kourtney to be his wife only yesterday afternoon.

A source close to the couple revealed that Kourtney “had no idea” of the upcoming proposal of Blink-182 drummer.

“It happened during sunset, in Rosewood Miramar,” the source said.

“They had just returned from New York and decided to take a day trip to Montecito.”

“Kourtney thought it would be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and was totally taken by surprise by the proposal “.

Apparently, Travis Barker would have chosen this popular venue because “it’s one of their favorite places and they have many memories there “.

The source then added: “Kourtney understood what was going to happen at the exact moment she saw the huge flower arrangement on the beach.”

“It was all very romantic and super suggestive. Kourtney was so happy and she was definitely excited – concludes the insider – She was moved and could not stop saying: ‘I love you’ ».

And naturally, the Kardashian-Jenner family was there to celebrate Kourtney’s big moment.

According to rumors, Kris Jenner and fiancé Corey Gamble, as well as Khloe and Kim Kardashian and other loved ones have witnessed the proposal:

“They were all involved and surprised them later inside the hotel. They all celebrated the news together in a private area of ​​the restaurant ».

