Kourtney Kardashian: Mason encourages North to accept her stepfather!

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Mason Disick, son of Kourtney Kardashian, had an adorable chat with his cousin North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian. These two discussed having in-laws.

Kourtney Kardashian just got remarried

The story of the Kardashian sisters is sometimes a little hard to follow. Kourtney Kardashian was therefore in a relationship with Scott Disick, few years ago. Together, they had two boys together: Mason and Reign Aston Disick.

But, due to various addictions and deceptions on the part of Scott Disick, the couple decided to separate in June 2015. It’s more than five years later that Kourtney Kardashian announced to be in a relationship again.

This is how the story between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker begins. Since the official announcement of their couple, the lovebirds seem on their little cloud. They even got married May 15, 2022.

On the other hand, North West has more or less the same story. Kim Kardashian parted ways with Kanye West, then got back in a relationship with Pete Davidson in stride. Thus the two cousins ​​were brought in to discuss their situation.

Indeed, the last episode of The Kardashians, aired this Monday, June 6, 2022, was happening when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were in their infancy. So it was a whole new situation for North West. Thus, the son of Kourtney Kardashian wanted to reassure his cousin.

The adorable discussion between Malone Disick and North West

While Kim Kardashian was in the car with her daughter North and her nephew Malone Disick, she surprised an adorable discussion between the two cousins. The two were talking about having a stepdad.

Kim Kardashian therefore did not wait to share this with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. “His advice to North was ‘You know having a stepdad ain’t so bad. They’re not evil people like you see in the movies. It is not like that’ “then explained the mother of North to her sister.

“And he was telling North, they had these bikes and it was a lot of fun”continued Kim Kardashian. The influencer was obviously very touched by this discussion. And it didn’t stop there!

“The way he spoke to her gave me the impression that everything was going to be alrightthat everything will be fine », finally concluded the darling of Pete Davidson to Kourtney Kardashian. Indeed, Kim Kardashian seemed quite anxious at that time at the idea that things were going badly between her daughter and her new darling.

Yes, at that time their relationship was still recent. Today, fans know that Pete Davidson gets along very well with the family of his darling. One thing is for sure, fans are waiting for a next step. Maybe a wedding like her sister, Kourtney Kardashian?

