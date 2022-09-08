Kourtney Kardashian mocks her appointment to a new role as an environmentalist

Kourtney Kardashian has been mocked online after revealing on Tuesday that she had been named a “sustainability ambassador” for fast-fashion brand Boohoo.

While the Poosh founder has spoken out on social media to care for the environment, there have been several instances where her environmentalist agenda has been crushed. Kardashian recently came under fire after a report revealed her home in Calabasas was using 245% of her water budget in May, the fourth month she went over budget since water restrictions were introduced in December for fight the ongoing drought in California.

Additionally, she and her other sisters have been criticized for using multiple private jets for short flights – Kylie Jenner was criticized the most for using a private jet for a three-minute flight.

Now news of its partnership with Boohoo, one of the most popular fast fashion retail sites, which was recently investigated for greenwashing, has drawn more and more criticism.

Fair fashion activist Venetia La Manna wrote about Twitter: “A Kardashian on a private jet worth $65 million is now a ‘sustainability ambassador’ for fossil-fueled fashion brand boohoo, where she will speak ‘with sustainability experts to better understand the challenges and the opportunities of the fashion industry”. We absolutely can NOT. »

another user wrote“It’s not Kourtney Kardashian releasing a ‘sustainable’ line with boohoo, girl, you have the money, you can turn down an offer from them and work with a brand that genuinely promotes slow fashion AND pays their garment workers. »

Kardashian will debut a capsule collection at New York Fashion Week on September 13 of supposedly enduring runway looks.

A user on Twitter wrote“Kourtney Kardashian being Boohoo’s sustainability ambassador for her limited two-collection project as the brand adds over 100 new items to the site every day is #greenwashing at its best. »

As a fast fashion retailer, Boohoo was rated the worst brand for environmental reporting, toxic chemicals, supply chain management, animal testing and likely tax avoidance, according to ethnicconsumer.org .

He was also recently investigated by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for misleading customers with greenwashing tactics. Boohoo has also made headlines over the years for workers’ rights abuses, poor working conditions, and below-minimum wages.

But Kardashian revealed in a statement that she is well aware of the reputation and environmental implications of fast fashion.

“When Boohoo first approached me about collaborating on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,” Kardashian said in a statement. “Boohoo responded with enthusiasm and a desire to incorporate sustainable practices into our line. It was a rewarding experience to speak directly with industry experts. I am grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to lead conversations that lead to continuous change and to use my voice to share practical advice with consumers on how we can play our own part. »

She added: “There is still a lot of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make on sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advances. ”

Newsweek has reached out to Boohoo and a Kardashian rep for further comment.