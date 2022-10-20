Kourtney Kardashian nearly pops out of black bra and sheer top and shows off her legs after bragging about new curves

KOURTNEY Kardashian has treated fans to another round of sexy snaps as she continues to celebrate getting ready for Halloween.

Kourtney, 43, decided to show off some of the items from her boohoo collection as she enjoyed an impromptu photoshoot at her Calabasas mansion.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian almost steps out of a black bra and sheer top in her latest Instagram post[/caption]

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

The mum-of-three shows off her amazing figure in a mini skirt and thigh-high boots[/caption]

The mum-of-three flaunted her slender pins in a black satin mini skirt which she paired with a long-sleeved tattoo-print fishnet top, which exposed her black bra worn underneath.

The Poosh founder completed her look with a pair of sexy black thigh high boots as she posed cross-legged while pouting for the camera.

In a second shot, Kourtney is caught in the middle of a hair flick as her short brown bob swayed in the air and fans got a glimpse of her height.

Kourtney recently admitted that she likes her “thicker” body and isn’t always happy when she’s thinner.

A final image showed the reality TV star leaning against a large round table in her hallway that was decorated for Halloween with a cage, fake bones and a severed hand.

Kourtney’s ceiling also had black streamers hanging as she and her family prepared for the October 31 festivities.

She and husband Travis Barker have also started wearing bed-matching skeleton jumpsuits with face masks to celebrate the spooky season.

Many of Kourtney’s 202 million followers commented on her latest post and praised her.

“The Queen of Halloween has arrived,” one person said.

Another wrote: ‘No one makes the holidays better’, while a third person added: ‘You are so happy and cute love your posts.

Someone else commented, “October is your gurllll month,” while another fan said, “You look glam!”

While many fans complimented Kourtney’s 2022 Halloween decorations, some people were less than impressed.

SCARY EVENING

The brunette went above and beyond with her spooky Halloween decor and hosted an adult party last weekend.

The TV personality used realistic corpses covered in fake blood to cover the grounds of his Los Angeles mansion.

Some fans have expressed concern that Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, have taken things a bit too far with their decorations.

The backlash began after the Poosh founder showed on Instagram what awaited those who dared to enter her celebratory party last weekend outside her house stood two gigantic glowing skeletons.

In her garden, there were tables decorated with black crow centerpieces and hundreds of gothic candles.

The trees were glowing red and there was a terrifying headless body lying among them.

Her younger sister Kim, 41, filmed herself walking through a fog machine and coming face to face with a character dressed as the infamous serial killer Michael Myers.

A huge outdoor movie screen has been set up to show Halloween Ends, the third installment in director John Carpenter’s reboot of the classic Halloween movie series.

FAN CLEARANCE

Photos from Kourtney’s bloody Halloween party were posted on a Kardashian Reddit page, where fans slammed the Hulu star for her over-the-top decor.

One person wrote: “Even though I like horror and scary things, it’s a bit too realistic and violent for no reason…it gives me bad vibes.”

Another added: “I love Halloween and try to understand other people’s point of view but it’s so disgusting to use something like murdered women as a prop.

“Instead of pursuing the normalization of violence against women, why not do something else? There are so many other ways to be scary – it doesn’t have to be.

“I feel like this is very inappropriate even for adults…there was another model completely naked except for her underwear,” one user commented.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney talked about liking her ‘thicker’ body and embracing her curves[/caption]

Getty – Contributor

Kourtney (pictured here in 2013) said she wasn’t happy when she was slimmer[/caption]

Instagram/Kourtney Kardash

The Poosh founder is often dubbed the ‘Queen of Halloween’[/caption]