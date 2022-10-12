Kourtney Kardashian nearly steps out of her sheer green satin dress in sexy Lemme ad after celebrating her new curves

KOURTNEY Kardashian almost let fans see a little too much as she promoted her new Lemme line of vitamins and supplements.

The Kardashians star posed in a sheer green satin dress as she seductively devoured healthy gummies.

Kourtney Kardashian takes a sexy bite of berry gum

Model's new vitamin website Lemme just started selling the supplements

Kourtney, 43, looked off camera as she let a fork of supplements touch her lips.

In another photo, she layered up in a black leather jacket and matching shades to make a call – presumably to order more of her new product.

She introduced the new partnership in the caption: “Lemme Debloat gummy call!” she shared. “And I have a feeling you’re going to love this one!” Lol”

She continued, “Finally, our gum @lemme Debloat is officially live at lemmelive.com.

“We developed this product after years of listening to people via @poosh who were tired of that bloated feeling after meals.

The commercial model indicated that the gummies help with digestion and the formation of a healthy intestine.

“And don’t get me started on the taste,” she added.

LET ME GO

Kourtney launched Lemme on Sept. 27, just over four months after her marriage to Travis Barker.

And since then, she has been busy promoting her product.

Last week, she posed nude in a sheer lace jumpsuit for a new NSFW video promoting the brand.

The reality star turned entrepreneur added a pair of black leather boots over the one-piece and wore her hair in pigtails with colorful scrunchies.

For a video shared with her 200 million followers, she seductively rolled on a giant candy.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, she showed off the sexy outfit with some behind-the-scenes clips, panning the camera up and down her body and pouting.

PARTY TIME

At the end of last month, she celebrated the launch of her new brand with a big party.

And of course, she went above and beyond, sharing snaps of the elaborate decor, which included an archway designed to look like giant lips at the entrance.

The catwalk continued with purple curtains and dim lighting as Kourtney’s voice played through a speaker welcoming guests to “Lemme Land.”

Kourtney then gave a glimpse inside the room, where giant silver balls were displayed on the ceiling, a DJ in the corner, and several screens displaying the brand’s name along the walls.

The reality TV star also shared clips posted by her contestants showing more of the overdone decorations inside.

Kourtney’s assistant, Liz Muller, shared a video of a tiered display of Lemme vitamins in the middle of the room.

And the TV star’s siblings Kim, 41, and Khloe, 38, also admired the lavish entrance while supporting their big sister’s new venture.

Momager Kris Jenner, 66, was also spotted posing with a cocktail and holding a personalized “Lemme” towel at the event, with Khloe behind the camera.

Even Kourtney’s food choices didn’t disappoint, as photos showed towers of donuts and other goodies on display with a giant flower arrangement and more Lemme products in the middle.

As if baking wasn’t enough to entice guests, the Poosh founder also had a pool filled with white balls to mimic bubbles with a slide to dive into.

Kourtney has been busy promoting her new venture

She recently posed in an alluring jumpsuit to promote her pills and supplements

The model also threw a huge Lemme launch party with lips at the entrance