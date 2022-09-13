Kourtney Kardashian, new Boohoo muse, committed to more sustainable fashion!

After saying yes to Travis Barker, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has just formalized with the international ready-to-wear brand, Boohoo.

The newest ambassador and the brand have decided to focus on sustainability, offering two collections and a documentary on the possibilities of creating a future where fashion is more responsible.

“When Boohoo first contacted me to collaborate on a collection, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. boohoo responded enthusiastically and shared their desire to “integrating more sustainable practices into our collection. Speaking directly with industry experts has been a very enlightening experience for me. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to use my social media to fuel conversations that will lead to a positive change and for being able to use my voice to share practical advice with consumers on how we can all play a role for the environment. There is still a long way to go, but I sincerely believe that any progress what we can do in terms of sustainability is a step in the right direction that will open the door to future progress”said the star and powerful influencer, in an official press release.

The first capsule of 45 limited edition pieces has been carefully selected and promises to make many happy people. Some were made from recycled fiber materials to cherish forever while other wardrobe essentials were made with traceable cotton. Finally, for fans of imitation leather, a recycled polyester was unearthed and three centerpieces of this superb collection were imagined with a recycled sequin fabric.

More than ever, Boohoo will allow you to be stylish like Kourtney and engaged… and just for that, we say a big THANK YOU!

Writing