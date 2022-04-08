Kourtney Kardashian: Newly married, she reveals a little of her chest in a daring top

It was an event not to be missed, the launch of the new Kardashian event series which will be available on Hulu and Disney+ from April 14th. A preview takes place in Los Angeles in the presence of members of the very famous family. In addition to Kim Kardashian, who appeared hand in hand with her new companion pete davidsonnew bride Kourtney Kardashian made a fiery appearance in a daring outfit!

The eldest Kardashian sister showed up to the premiere with her husband, the musician Travis Barker. The lovers, who said to each other “yes” in a Las Vegas chapel were back in Los Angeles for this big event. We already know that Kourtney’s ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick will appear in the show. But today it is on the arm of the drummer of the group +44 that the beautiful brunette caused a sensation. And for good reason, she was adorned with a cropped top super super short that showed a bit of her chest. The son of the star, reign, had also come to encourage his mother in the presentation of her new program. Travis Barker was, like his sweetheart, dressed entirely in black in a suit.

Khloe Kardashian didn’t miss the call either. It was with sunglasses and in an ultra-tight dress with a plunging neckline that the beautiful blonde was photographed. She was accompanied by her daughter Trueborn in 2018 from his tumultuous history with the basketball player Tristan Thompson. The ex couple, who got in touch in 2016, notably took a break after the basketball player had an extramarital affair with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Earlier this year, a paternity test even proved that Tristan was indeed the father of another child, born during his relationship with Khloé. Evidence of another infidelity…