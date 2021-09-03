Kourtney Kardashian offers a preview of the “welcome home” surprise she received from her children after their vacation in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker had a great time recently Italy is full of PDAs Upon his return, he received a sweet surprise from his children. Mason, Wren and Penelope greeted her with a handwritten “Welcome Home” sign as rose petals greeted her down the hall. Kourtney showed this gesture with a tearful emoji in her post.

Going to her Instagram stories, Courtney He released a series of videos showing how he welcomed his children back home after his recent escape to Europe and was truly the cutest. From handmade posters to a decorated dining table, the Kardashian children made their mom feel special when they returned to Los Angeles. Kourtney’s post consisted of a series of tearful emojis showing her emotional state.

The video shared by Kourtney also showed Penelope and Reign running towards her and hugging her as she got out of the car.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian’s post here:

Kourtney was accompanied by her boyfriend Travis Parker on her last vacation, as well as her mother Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. The couple shared several photos from their vacation during the tour of Genoa, Portofino and Venice.

Kourtney and Travis’s vacation together was special in several ways as Parker flew on a plane for the second time after overcoming his fear after surviving a 2008 plane crash.

Loading... Advertisements

Poosh founder was also recently in the following news Scott DisckDM blamed ex-husband Younes Bendjima over his PDA-filled photo with Parker. Though Kourtney didn’t react directly to the news, her latest Instagram story seems to cast a shadow over Disick as she hints at “ex-junkies.”

READ ALSO: Kourtney Kardashian receives SHADE from ex Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima; ‘Not Surprised’ Star after DM Drama