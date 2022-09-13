Kourtney Kardashian on IVF hiatus, cut carbs, caffeine and SEX with Travis Barker to try for another baby

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA: Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have been trying to have a baby together since getting married. The couple chose the IVF journey for the same. However, Kourtney recently revealed that she’s called it quits for now and is taking a break. Why did she stop the IVF journey? Keep reading to find out.

Kourtney has been busy these days focusing on her new brand ‘Lemme’. Kourtney’s new brand is a line of organic vitamins and supplements. So far, it has launched three products of ‘Lemme’ named, Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus and Lemme Matcha. The star is currently focusing on her wellness journey.

RELATED ARTICLES

ADVERTISING

Kourtney Kardashian poses nude in silver lace-up heels to promote new vitamin brand Lemme

More for the cameras: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turn heads with PDA at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show

ADVERTISING

The IVF journey has been ‘a lot’ for Kourtney

Kourtney has always been open about having more kids. In fact, she and Travis have been trying to have a baby together for a long time. However, things seem to have changed now. The reality star revealed in an interview with WSJ, saying, “We started an IVF journey, but I quit. It was a lot. Kourtney says she’s taken a break from her IVF journey to focus on her “marriage and marriage.”

Kourtney is a mother of three to her ex Scott Disick, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. While Travis is the father of two children by his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. Travis also has a stepdaughter, Atiana.

ADVERTISING

Kourtney put a stop to caffeine, alcohol, sugar and sex

Kourtney is cleansing her body by cutting out alcohol, sugar and caffeine. Moreover, the star also forbade sex with her newly married husband in order to increase their chances of conceiving a baby. When asked in the interview how it feels to not be able to do these things, Kourtney replies that while it’s hard, there’s a “reward on the other side.” She’s definitely talking about having a baby. Kourtney’s health is going great these days. The star sees doctors every three months. She works five days a week and tries to eat as healthy as possible.

ADVERTISING

It looks like the star is also making her son follow the same healthy routine. She reveals in an interview how she refused her son Mason when he asked for fries. She said, “Today is not the day, sorry. »

The journey of the “Poosh” baby founder and drummer will continue in the upcoming season of “The Kardashians.” Season 2 of “The Kardashians” is set to premiere September 22 on Disney+.

ADVERTISING