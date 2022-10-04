Kourtney Kardashian on Travis Barker’s Foot Fetish, Their PDA

Is it hot here? Kourtney Kardashian got real about her and her husband Travis Barkerof PDA-filled relationship — and which one of them has a foot fetish.

“I love really cute feet,” Kardashian, 43, revealed during the Tuesday, Oct. 4 episode of Dear Media’s “Not Skinny, Not Fat” podcast.

Host Amanda Hirsch pointed out that Barker, 46, said he loves his wife without shoes – and often posts pictures of her feet on social media, which Kardashian did not deny.

The Poosh founder confessed, “I mean, if anybody wants to pay more attention to my feet, I’m not mad about it. Well, my husband, not just anyone.

The University of Arizona alum noted that while she and the Blink-182 drummer “kissed” her little feet (she’s a size 5), she wouldn’t reveal what’s really going on in their bedroom. .

Kardashian, who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disickgave listeners insight into her relationship with the musician.

“I was married once and I intend to be married all my life,” said the The Kardashians the star explained on the podcast after tying the knot in May.

Although she’s together now, the Lemme founder admitted she wishes she and Barker had started dating sooner.

“We both think timing is everything and the timing was perfect and I’m grateful for everything that led me to [him],” she says. “But we say it. We’re like, ‘Oh, we could have had, you know, so many more years together and done all these things for so long.’ »

The TV personality and rocker “enjoy” their time together even more, especially when they’re busy with their respective kids. (Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

“We both work a lot and so I have a lot with the kids as well and I love that moment,” Kardashian continued. “So that’s making the most of the time we’re together.”

Scroll down for more Kardashian podcast reveals – including what she really thought about Disick, 39, stealing the show on her road to marriage: