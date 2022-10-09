Kourtney Kardashian oozes in a plunging lace bra and sheer corset in racy new photo at star’s Poosh event

KOURTNEY Kardashian took some racy new photos at her Poosh event, wearing a sexy white lace bra and see-through dress.

The dress code for the Poosh event appeared to be all white, as Kourtney, 43, posed next to her pregnant friend Nicole Williams wearing a long white maxi dress in the photo.

Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Sexy Snake Lace Dress to Her Poolside Poosh Party

The star held nothing back as she praised her new curvier body

Kourtney invited her friends to enjoy cocktails by the pool with Poosh at the all-white party.

She rocked a sheer white bodycon mini dress, with a racy snakeskin lace pattern.

The top of the dress was shaped in a plunging V-cut to show off her bust and curves and had what appeared to be a bra strap in the front.

Kourtney, of course, had matching snakeskin lace gloves accessorized with a black choker and black strappy white shoes.

Her friend Nicole captioned the post Kourtney eventually put on her own Instagram Story: “I never miss a Poolside with Poosh.”

KAR-FLASH-IAN

Kourtney’s friend Yris Palmer also attended the Poosh event and shared snaps of the star wearing the same dress – but in one instance Kourtney nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Kourtney seemed to have a missed pinch.

Yris, another friend called Sevana Petrosian and Kourtney posed side by side for the mirror selfie – but Kourtney’s skintight dress could barely contain her cleavage.

A second photo showed Kourtney lying on a large white bed with her feet up as Yris and Sevana posed next to her.

Instagram users were quick to flood the post with compliments when one person wrote, “Beautiful girls.”

Another commented: “Sounds like a good time if you ask me”, while a third person added: “So pretty.”

Referring to Kourtney’s risque outfit, someone else posted, “Is it me or does Kourtney have a backwards bra.”

Another person replied to the comment and said, “That’s the look. But yes, noticed,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Kourtney has been focused on launching her new venture Lemme for the past few weeks.

But she decided to shift all her attention to Poosh on Tuesday when she hosted the 1950s-inspired pool party.

The TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to share some special moments and adorable decor from the event.

KOURT DON’T BE MORE PROUD

Kourtney has been proud to show off her thicker body and admitted on a recent episode of The Kardashians that she used to cringe because of how skinny she was in the past.

The reality star opened up about her positive body image during a photo shoot for Bustle magazine.

Kourtney has revealed she doesn’t feel safe after gaining weight while undergoing IVF.

On the set of Bustle, she told her assistant Liz Muller and stylist Dani Michelle, “So obviously my body has changed.

“But it was all the hormones the doctors put on me. Eight months of IVF treatment has exhausted me so mentally and physically.

“And it took me a long time to feel comfortable and happy with the changes.

“Everyone comments on every photo that I’m pregnant. And we want it and if it’s in God’s plan, then it is.

Kourtney went on to explain how her husband Travis Barker, 46, encouraged her to have a positive attitude towards her body.

“Travis always tells me every day, ‘You’re perfect,'” she confessed.

“Like I was complaining about any little thing, he was like, ‘You’re perfect, you’re doing so well. You have never been better. So now I’m so into it.

“My a** is amazing. I’m so into my thicker body. I looked at pictures of my body when I was so skinny and it was so squeaky.

During her confessional, the show aired a slideshow of old photos of Kourtney being very skinny.

BODY IMAGE PROBLEMS

She said: “When I was super skinny, it’s like a time when I was super anxious.

“Not about eating or staying at a certain weight, I was in toxic relationships. I always say that but when I’m really thin, know that I’m not happy.

“I also love being more curvy. It’s just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am.

Back on set filming, Kourtney told her crew, “Before, I was about 95 pounds. And then 105 became my normal weight.

“I am 115 years old [pounds now]. I used to be fixated on numbers.

Her stylist Dani Michelle then complained that she had put on weight herself, to which Kourtney said, “You look perfect! You just need new pants.

Also at her Poosh party, fans thought Kourtney nearly slipped out of her little strappy dress

Fans commented on Kourtney's Instagram about her risque outfit

Kourtney opened up on a recent episode of Kardashians about how she embraced her thicker body after gaining weight from IVF treatments