Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Her ‘Kravis’ Nickname

Many use the name ”Kravis” to talk about the star couple.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘Love’ Couple’s Nickname ‘Kravis’

The actress recently told E! News that they refer to the nickname ”Kravis” sometimes. Kourtney said that she likes this name in reference to their couple. The young woman broached the subject at an event of the New York Fashion Weeklast week. “I love the name Kravis”, she recently told the outlet. “We sometimes call each other Kravis “.

Although she is a fan of this nickname, Kourtney admitted she wasn’t sure why she and Barker had it. Indeed, this name is a combination of their first names and could also refer to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The companion of barker thinks that given his sister’s previous relationship to his, Kylie and Scott could have been attached to this nickname.

Travis said to me the other day: “Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also called Kravis ? », said Kourtney. “And I went, ‘No…’ but why wasn’t it?” Because they were before us. » The couple said “I do” in a private ceremony in Southern California earlier this year. A sumptuous celebration was organized at Portfolio, a week after the nuptials. Kourtney and Barker started dating in 2021 and the relationship was made official in February of the same year. However, their friendship does not date from today.