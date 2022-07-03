Kourtney Kardashian opens up about Travis Barker’s health!

After Travis Barker’s hospitalization, Kourtney Kardashian has decided to break the silence. She told more about her husband’s health.

Travis Barker has been going through a tough time since being in the hospital. Faced with questions from the media, Kourtney Kardashian therefore agreed to speak about the state of health of her husband! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

After the sun, the rain

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have had some really great times lately. They decided to get married in Italy alongside their loved ones.

A beautiful sunny ceremony where love was at the rendezvous. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloé, Kendall… All were present to witness this beautiful wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker lived on a small cloud. But for them, the sun is no longer so present… The two lovebirds are therefore going through a very difficult phase.

The artist suffers from a terrible health problem. This Tuesday, June 28, Travis Barker launched a huge bomb on Twitter by writing: “God save me”. He then went to the hospital.

Something to worry the fans. But what happened? Our colleagues from TMZ have given more info. He would therefore have been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

He was suffering from pancreatitisi is inflammation of the pancreas. A source therefore told People media: “He was complaining of stomach cramps. Kourtney was worried yesterday. She really was, she was freaking out. »

And that’s not all ! Alabama, Travis’ daughter also asked fans to pray for her father.

Kourtney Kardashian gives update on her husband

Faced with the concern of fans, Kourtney Kardashian therefore decided to speak out. She said a little more about the state of health of Travis Barker!

“Oh, what a scary, sad week it’s been. Our health is important… And sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. »

She adds that Travis performed an endoscopy which announced the worst: “So Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy. And he ended up with severe pancreatitis and potentially fatal. »

“Potentially deadly”! The risk is real! But don’t be afraid! The star received the best care. Kourtney Kardashian said he was fine:

“I am grateful to God for healing my husband. Thank you for all your prayers for him and for us, for the immense outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and grateful. »

She also took the opportunity to thank the doctors: “I am so proud of our specialists, doctors and nurses. Thank you for taking such good care of my husband and I during our stay.”

Afterwards, Travis also gave some news on his Instagram account. He says he was ” hospitalized since with very severe symptoms. »

He also adds that he had to have a “very small polyp” removed which damaged an organ and also led to “fatal pancreatitis”.

Drummer Blink 182 is doing very well, but he needs rest and strength. His darling therefore continues to take care of him as it should. We love !