Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian opens up to defend her estranged life from Travis Barker

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 3 1 minute read

Beyond their over-the-top PDA, the most controversial thing about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is that they still live in separate homes. On October 4, 2022, Kardashian appeared on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast to explain that their lifestyle is nothing to worry about. Kardashian and Barker are just trying to make blending their families as easy as possible for their kids. “I think we’re at the place where we’re looking to blend our homes and our kids,” the Poosh founder explained, noting that she and Barker plan to move in together eventually. However, since they live a block away, there is no rush. “We want our kids to feel really comfortable too, and they’ve both lived in their homes their entire lives…and they each have their own bedroom,” Kardashian added.

With a routine involving carpooling chores, shared workouts, and cups of matcha tea, the couple have found a rhythm that works for them. They don’t insist that they don’t currently share a roof. “With three kids of mine, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place was perfect for this time in my life,” Barker told Architectural Digest in May. “At the moment, I’m just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids will be comfortable here. In the future I guess we will wait to find something better than what we have. That sounds like a modern take on co-parenting to us!

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

“Brad Pitt violent with me and the children. On the plane he hit us and poured beer on him “

1 min ago

Gigi Hadid makes her feelings about Kanye West clear

10 mins ago

dates, featured films and star guests

20 mins ago

rapper Drake is the most searched artist of all time on Shazam

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button