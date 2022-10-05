Kourtney Kardashian opens up to defend her estranged life from Travis Barker

Beyond their over-the-top PDA, the most controversial thing about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is that they still live in separate homes. On October 4, 2022, Kardashian appeared on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast to explain that their lifestyle is nothing to worry about. Kardashian and Barker are just trying to make blending their families as easy as possible for their kids. “I think we’re at the place where we’re looking to blend our homes and our kids,” the Poosh founder explained, noting that she and Barker plan to move in together eventually. However, since they live a block away, there is no rush. “We want our kids to feel really comfortable too, and they’ve both lived in their homes their entire lives…and they each have their own bedroom,” Kardashian added.

With a routine involving carpooling chores, shared workouts, and cups of matcha tea, the couple have found a rhythm that works for them. They don’t insist that they don’t currently share a roof. “With three kids of mine, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place was perfect for this time in my life,” Barker told Architectural Digest in May. “At the moment, I’m just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids will be comfortable here. In the future I guess we will wait to find something better than what we have. That sounds like a modern take on co-parenting to us!