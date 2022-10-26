Kourtney Kardashian pays 14.5 million for a house of 92 m2: this is how it is inside

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been married for six months but until now they have not boasted of a proper marital home. That reality is about to change: U.S. Weekly has reported that they have disbursed 14.5 million euros for a house in Carpinteria, south of Santa Bárbara (California), and that until now it belonged to the famous presenter Conan O’Brien. He is an hour and a quarter away from his sister Kim from him.

We could call it a good price, two and a half million less than the initial price, but considerably more than what O’Brien paid seven years ago, ‘only’, 7.9 million. A profound remodeling of the property explains the price increase.





Exterior view of the house that belonged to Conan O’Brien. Berkshire Hathaway

The house, from the back. Berkshire Hathaway

Office kitchen and living room with sea views. Berkshire Hathaway

Even at that price, it really isn’t very big, two bedrooms on the main floor and a bathroom, plus another on the lower level, which doesn’t allow it to be rated higher than a beach house. Built in 1950, it offers 92 m2 of living space that also includes an office kitchen open to the living/dining room with fireplace and ocean views. Outside, a wooden terrace.

For at least 14.5 million, Kardashian will be able to invite a friend, since the farm has a two-level guest house with two bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. Attached to the guest house is a two car garage with a Tesla charging station.

The kitchen, from the other side. Berkshire Hathaway

One of the two bedrooms. Berkshire Hathaway

Bathroom. Berkshire Hathaway

The 2,000 m2 farm, facing the sea, is surrounded by lush vegetation with palm trees and bougainvillea that provide privacy. Very close to it they have properties

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Kevin Costner and George Lucas. Both Kourtney Kardashian and Barker own separate mansions in Calabasas not far away, and she also owns another vacation home at the Madison Club in La Quinta.

View of the hall, living room and dining room. Berkshire Hathaway