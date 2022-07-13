Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to her daughter Penelope on her birthday

Mom moment. Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday and opened up about their sweet bond in a new post.

“I feel so blessed to be this little lady’s mom,” said the The Kardashians the star wrote on Monday, July 11, along with many photos from Penelope’s birthday bash. “She makes me so proud every day and brings so much joy into my world. Happy 10th birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in puffy hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow glitter.

The celebration, which was originally held on Thursday, July 7, featured party favors and decor fit for a princess. “My daughter will be 10 tomorrow!!!” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram Stories ahead of the event alongside a photo of pink balloons shaped like pink hearts. The reality star then shared a glimpse of the healthy snacks, water slide and pink heart-shaped pools that guests lay down to watch. Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The Poosh founder shares Penelope as well as 12-year-old Mason and 7-year-old Reign with his ex Scott Disick, who she’s dated on and off since 2006. Scott, 39, for her part, also spent some quality time with her daughter ahead of her celebration. “My everything”, the keeping up with the Kardashians alum captioned a photo via Instagram Story of Penelope — or “P” as they affectionately call her — sleeping on top of him.

The Hulu star and Disick have done their best at co-parenting while moving on to new partners. Kardashian recently married the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker at an intimate Italian wedding on May 22.

Fans also got to find out how the newlyweds share a special bond with their blended family, as the musician also shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife. Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“Watching him with my daughter and how amazing he is with her. The way he talks to her is so special. Travis and I talk about a future all the time,” Kardashian explained on her family’s reality series in April. “The second we fell in love, I think we knew how different it was from anything either of us had had before. So, I think we absolutely see a future together.

In another episode, Kardashian opened up about how she and Barker were able to make their mixed brood work. “I think the more kids, the better. It’s like more people to love. I am very close to Travis’ children and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” she explained to the cameras in a May episode. “Travis is a truly amazing dad. It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we all know each other, it makes it easier for our families to mix. It’s all I could ever want.

Disick, for its part, the most recently dated model Rebecca Donaldson. We confirmed in June that the duo called it quits, with a source noting they were “never serious.”

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

