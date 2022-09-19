Kourtney Kardashian posed in a n*de bikini in her latest Instagram post

The Kardashian sisters are in the limelight every day for many reasons. Not positive every time, but they make headlines for everything they do, whether it’s good, bad or ugly. While Kim Kardashian continues to grab headlines for multiple reasons, including her relationships and an alleged lottery scam with Scott Disick, it’s Kourtney Kardashian who’s in the news now. And the influencer is now in the news for actually schooling an Instagram troll.

For the uninitiated, Kourtney is known for speaking her mind. Sister K is followed by 197 million people on the photo-sharing app. She keeps telling her fans about the many things she does in her life. Recently, she has been on film sets for fun missions, and in the midst of it all, some trolls are bothering her.

Just recently, Kourtney Kardashian posted BTS photos from a shoot she did for a punky concept. The influencer posed in a n*de bikini and looked like a million bucks, but a troll happened to be online and chose to talk about her pregnancy and Kourtney then decided to hit back and this has won the internet.

The latest post on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram account is about the BTS filming. The beauty opted for medium dramatic makeup with vibrant blush and dynamic eye shadow. Her loose curls tucked behind her ear made her even more beautiful. She teamed the n*ude bikini with a pink jacket with puff sleeves and a necklace. While fans liked and gave love in the comments, some also noticed what they shouldn’t have.

One of many comments asked if Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant. This question referred to a photo in the same post where she was holding her stomach with one hand. This reached the influencer who chose to retort with a clap. “Did I miss that she’s pregnant?” “asked the follower. “Nope, but you miss a woman’s body,” the Kourtney replied.