Kourtney Kardashian poses in a thong and fishnets as she sports her ‘touring wife’ ahead of Travis Barker’s Blink-182 tour

KOURTNEY Kardashian posed in just a thong and fishnet tights while trying on Blink-182’s “tour woman” looks.

The star has been promoting the upcoming world tour of her husband Travis Barker’s band for several days.

Kourtney Kardashian poses in a sweatshirt, thong and fishnet skirt

She showed off merchandise promoting Blink-182's upcoming tour

Kourtney has been blowing fans away with her fashion choices lately

Amid fan speculation about what Blink-182’s plans to hit the road, travel the world in 2023 and 2024 will mean for Kourtney, 43, and Travis, the star has previewed some potential tour outfits.

The Kardashians star posed in a sweatshirt branded with the band’s logo and lyrics, pairing the comfy top with a black thong and fishnet skirt.

She posed for a series of snaps sporting the sexy look, the first of which showed her sticking her tongue out with her hands over her head.

The mum-of-three appeared makeup-free.

She then shared a black and white photo with her face cropped out of the frame.

The sweatshirt was lifted slightly, making her underwear and tights combo the star of the show.

In another photo, she appeared to be standing in front of a mirror, giving fans a glimpse of the full look which included a chunky pair of knee-high boots.

She shared a similar snap, this time taken sideways to show off her curves as well.

Kourtney also shared a snap showing the back of the hoodie, which read, “Hello angel from my nightmare.”

She captioned the post: “Rockstar’s World Tour Wife is getting ready to mosh in a city near you.”

On her Instagram Stories, the Poosh founder got a little cheeky with her display.

She showed off her butt fully exposed, protecting her modesty with a bat sticker.

It’s not the only daring look Kourtney has worn in recent days.

NSFW FASHION

Earlier this week, Kourtney shared some sexy snaps as she teased the third season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

She posed in a figure-hugging pink dress, showing off her fuller figure and some NSFW details that fans weren’t expecting.

“Going into season 3 of The Kardashians in my hubby’s boxers and socks with my dress…..(did you see today’s episode of season 2?!),” he wrote. she captioned the post.

In the first group photo, the reality TV star was lying on her side with her feet shod to one side.

In the last photo, the boxers could be seen coming out of the slit in the side of her dress.

Kourtney lifted one leg smiling while posing.

Although the outfit was unconventional, fans seemed indifferent.

Kourtney was hailed as “gorgeous” and “beautiful” by many of her followers in the comments.

TIPS TO FALL

Fans believe the photo contained a hint that Kourtney is also pregnant.

In one of the photos from the set, the star was seen posing with her back to the camera as she looked over one shoulder.

After a fan posted one of the images on Reddit, many flocked to the comments section to praise Kourtney for sharing the unedited images.

Some have noted Kourtney’s hand placement in some of the photos, which fans say is only fueling pregnancy rumors.

One fan wrote: “I know she’s not pregnant but I hate how she keeps baiting us by posing in a way where she cradles or holds her belly in her recent pics so she can do comments about how she has “a woman’s body” or whatever.

“Although she looks great, very healthy and happy,” the viewer added.

Another fan agreed: “Yeah – the first thing I noticed about the first pic. And I’ve seen it before too.

“While wearing an all pink dress,” added a third.

Fans believe they’ve also spotted other clues that Kourtney might be waiting or trying to get pregnant.

They spotted suction cup marks on the reality stars in the new snaps.

Cupping therapy is an alternative medicine option in which local suction is created on the skin with the application of heated cupping.

Medical research supports that cupping can help with infertility and increase IVF success rates.

“She was sucker,” one person said, referring to the red circular marks on Kourtney’s back.

Someone else commented: “At first I thought she might have a tattoo or a birthmark but when I zoomed in I realized she had been cut!”

A third suggested: “Looks like those marks you get from cupping therapy.”

Kourtney recently shared a photo of herself “drinking matcha” on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a baggy denim jumpsuit with a chunky belt around her stomach.

Many fans believe Kourtney’s preference for baggy clothes and well-placed accessories suggests the reality star could be pregnant.

She showed off her full butt on Instagram as she gave another angle to the look

She also showed off her side curves in the see-through ensemble

Kourtney suggested in the post that she would be a "world tour wife"