Kourtney Kardashian poses in bed with Travis Barker as they wear matching costumes after fans slam their Halloween decor

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared more spooky Halloween content with her fans ahead of October 31.

The mum-of-three and husband Travis Barker decided to wear matching skeleton costumes as they cuddled together in bed.

Kourtney Kardashian and hubby Travis Barker cuddle up in bed wearing skeleton onesies[/caption]

The mum-of-three showed off some Halloween decor while modeling clothes from her boohoo collection[/caption]

It’s no secret that Kourtney, 43, is a big Halloween fan, and this year she really went all out for the spooky season.

The first image showed the Poosh founder modeling clothes from her new boohoo collection.

Kourtney looked amazing in a black satin miniskirt with knee high leather boots as she posed with her hands on her hips.

The Kardashians star flashed her black bra in a tattoo-print mesh long-sleeved top and wore her dark hair in a sleek straight bob.

Kourtney was standing in her grand hallway and a table decorated for Halloween could be seen behind her, along with black streamers hanging from the ceiling.

The second snap showed Kourtney and rocker Travis cuddled up in bed wearing skeleton onesies.

A banner hung above the bed read, “Till death do us part,” and another photo featured bat-shaped pancakes.

The penultimate photo gave fans a glimpse of the epic Halloween decorations Kourtney has in the grounds of her Calabasas mansion.

Along with an array of pumpkins, the reality TV star has two huge skeletons towering over the garden.

Last weekend, the Lemme founder threw a big adults-only party with a spooky actor dressed as a Halloween serial killer, Michael Myers.

But someone who isn’t a fan of Kourtney’s over-the-top Halloween decorations is her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

SHADOW

Khloé, 38, appeared to throw shade at her brother when she recently shared a video of her own set.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to record a balloon arch hanging over her dining room table.

The swear words read “Happy Halloween” while smiling bats and silvery ghosts covered the walls around.

“How cute is that balloon sign?” she asked fans.

“We don’t like scary decorations here, we make happy ones,” Khloé shared with a laugh.

“I’ve had this for a little over a week now, so it’s a bit deflated but I love it.

“It’s so soft, cute and festive!” she springs.

But Khloé’s post seemed to troll her sister Kourtney who went above and beyond with her own spooky Halloween decor.

TO GO TOO FAR ?

The TV personality used realistic corpses covered in fake blood to cover the grounds of his Los Angeles mansion.

Some fans expressed concern that Kourtney and her husband were going a little overboard with their decorations.

The backlash began after the Poosh founder showed on Instagram what awaited those who dared to enter her celebratory party last weekend outside her house stood two gigantic glowing skeletons.

In her garden, there were tables decorated with black crow centerpieces and hundreds of gothic candles.

The trees were glowing red and there was a terrifying headless body lying among them.

Sister Kim, 41, filmed herself walking through a fog machine and coming face to face with Michael Myers’ character.

A huge outdoor movie screen has been set up to show Halloween Ends, the third installment in director John Carpenter’s reboot of the classic Halloween movie series.

Snacks included donuts with knives and cakes with the head of Michael Myers.

Kourtney gave fans a glimpse of her hallway table which was covered in decorations[/caption]

The reality star threw an epic Halloween party last weekend at his LA mansion[/caption]

Kourtney and hubby Travis are huge Halloween fans[/caption]