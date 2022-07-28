Kourtney Kardashian poses with a $3.5K Prada bag and shares a rare look inside her designer-filled closet at a $9M mansion

KOURTNEY Kardashian posed with her $3.5,000 Prada bag for a new post.

She also shared a rare look inside the designer-filled closet of her $9 million mansion.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kourtney, 43, showed off her mini Prada bag.

In a short clip, she flaunted the pricey piece’s crystal embellishments.

It even matched the tracksuit she was wearing perfectly.

Kourtney posed in a comfy black sweater and matching pants with a crystal skeleton design.

She completed the look with silver pointy toe heels, asking her followers, “Too much with the bag? »

In the background, fans could make out more designer items in her huge closet.

The floor was littered with pink lingerie and other mini bags.

On one wall, rows and rows of shoes were displayed.

Dresses and tops hung from a clothes rail behind the Poosh founder.

LUXURY LIVING

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has taken her 192 million followers into her closet.

As fans have already seen on a home visit, the spacious bedroom features a large island and plenty of shelving and hanging space for her eclectic taste in clothes.

Whether she’s dressed for the red carpet or married to hubby Travis Barker, Kourtney often sticks to her favorite designers.

The mum-of-three also keeps at least four Hermes Birkin bags, known for their enormous value.

THE SOFTNESS OF HOME

Hulu star Kourtney lives in an 11,500 square foot Tuscan-style home that includes a huge living room, kitchen, and bathrooms.

She bought the pad in 2014 from retired footballer Keyshawn Johnson for $7.45 million before renovating it to her liking.

Kourtney once lived there with her ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, seven.

She’s since moved on with Blink-182 rocker Travis, who lives in an equally impressive $8 million Calabasas mansion.

The drummer has his own line of housewares, with a $530 skull lamp.

But he and his wife don’t always spend the money, and she recently showed off their matching wedding mugs worth just $20.

