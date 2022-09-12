Kourtney Kardashian Posts Then Deletes Steamy TikTok After Nearly Suffering NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction

KOURTNEY Kardashian deleted her raunchy TikTok after nearly suffering a Not Safe For Work (NSFW) wardrobe malfunction.

The reality star originally released a short film of herself parading her curvy figure in a revealing outfit.

Before deleting the video from her Instagram profile, Kourtney, 43, was inches away from a wardrobe malfunction as she flaunted her cleavage.

The Hulu star modeled a lacy white teddy with no bra underneath as her hair and makeup were styled by her team.

The TV personality pursed her lips at the camera for a sultry expression.

The short video then switched shots to show various throwback footage from his teenage years.

Wheatus’ song, Teenage Dirtbag, played in the background.

Although the steamy video was deleted from a social media platform, the sexy images can still be seen on her TikTok profile.

HOT MOM

The Poosh founder shared photos of thirst traps on social media, flaunting her curvy figure despite pregnancy rumors from fans.

Earlier this week, she gave her viewers a glimpse of her bare midriff in a new video.

She randomly decided to do a handstand against a wall.

While wearing striped silk pajamas, Kourtney pulled off the maneuver, as her shirt slipped up, exposing her bra underneath.

Fans couldn’t help but notice her bare midriff looking for a clue that she might be pregnant.

KOURT’S INDICES

Her handstand video came as the mother-of-three’s husband, Travis Barker, apparently dropped a major hint on his social media about a potential pregnancy.

The Blink-182 rocker took to his Instagram Stories to proudly show off a mug with a tell-all message.

The brown mug read “Greatest Dad Ever”.

Travis, 46, added a small man emoji to the photo, placing the person on the edge of the glass.

FAMILY AFFAIRS

The musician is already the father of teenagers Landon and Alabama Barker, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney, meanwhile, has three children of her own.

She shares son Mason, daughter Penelope and youngest child Reign with ex Scott Disick.

While she and Travis had been trying for a baby of their own for some time, they faced several setbacks on their journey.

Much of the process was documented in the first season of The Kardashians.

TIPS FOR FANS

Despite documenting their struggles, fans have become convinced that Kourtney and her man are secretly waiting.

Kourtney recently tried to squash pregnancy rumors in a recent mirror selfie shared on her Instagram feed.

Amid a series of snap photos from her trip to London with her Travis, the star showed off her bare midriff.

He looked flat and toned despite speculation that she might be pregnant.

In another photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum indulged in French fries and buns, breaking her diet while on vacation.

Fans were also convinced that Kourtney was hiding something in a promotional photo from the second season of The Kardashians.

In the glitzy photo, Kendall Jenner, Khloé, momager Kris, Kim and Kylie all posed in black on a bare angled couch while Kourtney stood furthest back.

Not only that, but she seemed to strategically hide her midriff behind Kylie while filming.

She also wore a loose, frilly dress while her sisters all wore form-fitting, form-fitting outfits.

