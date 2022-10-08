Kourtney Kardashian, pregnant with a child with Travis Barker?

While newly married couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been trying to have a child together for a few months, as confirmed on an episode of The Kardashians, rumors of pregnancy are circulating. The reason ? On the occasion of the launch of its brand Lemma, Kourtney Kardashian shared unseen photos of her on her Instagram account. In these photos, we discover the star in beige underwear revealing her belly.

A fourth child on the way?

So far, no trace of a baby bump. However, in one of the shots, the star puts her hand on her belly. It was enough to wake up the rumors of pregnancy. Photos which of course made a real hit on the Web since they were liked by more than 2 million people.

In recent episodes of the final season of The KardashiansKourtney confided in her weight gain due to her hormonal treatment to try to get pregnant: “I find it so rude that people allow themselves to judge others on their looks. Especially when they don’t know what they’re going through”, she said. For now, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has not commented on these rumors. To be continued then.