Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to BooHoo Collab Backlash: Details

Kourtney Kardashian heard your complaints. The reality TV star is speaking out to defend her collaboration with BooHoo after the collection was slammed by fans.

The 43-year-old Poosh founder, who prides herself on leading an eco-friendly lifestyle, posted a lengthy message via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13, addressing the backlash surrounding the collaboration and BooHoo’s decision to l announce as their new sustainability ambassador.

“I’ve been going back and forth to do this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think of when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet,” said writes Kardashian alongside images of herself in pieces of the drop.

The Hulu star then shared that she knew the project would raise eyebrows, but she decided to go ahead.

“I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, is not going anywhere,” she continued. “I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who might otherwise have no idea of ​​the impacts fast fashion is having on our planet. I thought how much of an impact pushing BooHoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable for a bigger change would have an impact.

The California native went on to share that the “noise” caused by her new venture was “exactly” what she hoped for.

“I definitely don’t have all the answers, but for someone who’s done a quick fashion collaboration in the past, who didn’t have a backlash because I wasn’t drawing attention to the essay to make better changes, I’m proud to do that. with intention and purpose,” Kardashian continued. (The former E! star previously launched a clothing line with PrettyLittleThing.)

She concluded her message by opening the floor to others to weigh in.

“I invite any experts with ideas, suggestions (I’ve seen some of you already and will absolutely reach out to talk and learn more) to contact me,” Kardashian wrote. “I want to help and from my experience working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I’ll detail their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we consumers can do to help…all that to come! »

Kardashian’s new role and new partnership with BooHoo was revealed on September 6. Along with BooHoo, the TV personality will launch two collections featuring clothing made from “recycled fibers,” the brand shared in a press release.

The first collection, which will be launched on Tuesday – during New York Fashion Week – includes 46 vintage pieces and styles from John Hickling of Vintage Onion Glass. Shoppers can expect to find dresses, coats, loungewear, and boots and sandals. The price of the capsule ranges from $6 to $100. The second collection should fall in the spring.

Additionally, Kardashian is posting a series of social content that follows her as she brings the collection to life and learns more about reducing fashion’s carbon footprint.

Her work with BooHoo comes amid the launch of her new venture, Lemme – a line of vitamins and supplements.