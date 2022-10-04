Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Charli D’Amelio’s ‘DWTS’ Performance

Charli D’Amelio has Kourtney Kardashian’s seal of approval.

The TikToker – who has been dating Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, since June – kicked off its third week on “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday night with a surprise ballroom appearance from the “Kardashians” star and her rocker husband Blink-182.

Kourtney Kardashian, who attended “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday with husband Travis Barker, told Page Six that Charli D’Amelio’s performance was “so good.” ABC/Eric McCandless

When Page Six exclusively asked Kardashian, 43, what she thought of D’Amelio, 18’s “Bond Night” performance, she smiled and exclaimed, “So good!”

D’Amelio and his professional partner, Mark Ballas, performed a rumba to Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die,” receiving a total score of 33/40 from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.





The TikTok star and his professional partner, Mark Ballas, danced a rumba to “No Time to Die” during “Bond Night.” ABC/Eric McCandless



They topped the charts for a third consecutive week, closely followed by Charli’s mother, Heidi D’Amelio, and her professional partner, Artem Chigvintsev, who received a score of 32/40 for their Argentine tango on “Another Way to Die”. by Jack White and Alicia Keys of “Quantum of Solace”.

In addition to her high scores, Heidi, 50, was equally thrilled to have Kravis and Landon – as well as her eldest daughter, Dixie D’Amelio – in the audience on Monday to support her and Charli.





Heidi D’Amelio and her professional partner, Artem Chigvintsev, performed an Argentinian tango on “Another Way to Die.” ABC/Eric McCandless



“I knew they were coming because Charli told me, but, yeah, it was super cool,” she said of Kardashian and Travis, 46.

“We had the opportunity to hang out a few times at different events,” she added. “They’re super nice, and that was really nice of them.”

The Kardashians are no strangers to “DWTS,” as Kim Kardashian competed with 36-year-old Ballas on season 7 of the dance competition, while Rob Kardashian was paired with Cheryl Burke for season 13.

Charli previously spoke to Page Six about what it’s like to have the famous family by her side as she competes for the Season 31 Disco Ball Trophy.

“Landon knows I do this. He is with me every step of this journey,” she told Us last month.

“Travis and Kourtney, I talked to them about it, and they were super excited too. I think overall it’s going to be really fun, and I have a really good band around me.

Travis’ son Landon, who is dating Charli, was also in the audience. Disney+

In addition to gushing about Landon, Charli teased at the time that fans would likely see the “Die in California” singer, also 18, supporting her in the ballroom.

“He’s excited for me,” she said of her “awesome” boyfriend. “He’s always super nice and excited whenever I get excited about something.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT for “Disney + Night.”