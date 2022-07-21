Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Mason Disick’s fake Instagram – Hollywood Life

Beverly Hills, CA - Momager Kris Jenner gets her grandson Mason Disick an expensive Versace puffer jacket as they both go Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills with a bodyguard.Pictured: Kris Jenner, Mason Dash DisickBACKGRID USA 18TH DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Images containing childrenPlease Pixelate face before posting*
Scott Disick was seen leaving his hotel with his children Mason, Penelope and Reign, in New York, NY. Pictured: Reign Disick,Scott Disick,Mason Disick Ref: SPL5028851 280918 NON EXCLUSIVE Photo by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan : 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com Global Rights
Mason Disick leaves Kanye West's church service in calabasas Pictured: Mason Disick Ref: SPL5076077 310319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Photo By: Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619- 2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Global Rights
Kourtney Kardashian enough! The reality star has called out the person who created fake social media accounts claiming to be her son disick mason. Taking to her Instagram and Twitter Stories on Thursday, July 21, Kourt set the record straight after hoping in vain that it was obvious the fake posts weren’t from the 12-year-old boy she shares with. his ex. Scott Disick.

“Hello everyone, hope it’s a nice Thursday,” she began her fiery post. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that Mason is NOT on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I’m going to make it clear: this is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. »

Kourt then asked the media to stop using the fake accounts as a source. Before signing off, the Good American founder added, “And to the person relentlessly claiming to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy.” Ouch!

The reality TV star’s reaction comes a day after a social media account claiming to be the author of Mason shared a series of posts alleging Kourtney’s younger sister, Kylie Jennerwas planning to walk down the aisle with her baby daddy Travis Scott. The false account also suggested that Kylie was the main attraction at a wedding party. It’s obvious that Kourtney wanted to quickly shut down any idea that her brood was involved in such gossip.

Kourtney Kardashian has called out the fake social media accounts claiming to be from her son Mason. (Marker/MEGA)

However, Mason had his own Instagram account in 2020, but that too was quickly canceled by protective mama bear Kourt. “He started an Instagram yesterday and didn’t ask us,” Kourt shared in March 2020. “I deleted it because Scott and I just felt like… He’s 10! I think on Instagram what really worries me are the comments. People can be so mean.

Like kids do, Mason hilariously found a way to get back on social media at the time by throwing a TikTok Q&A. A fan asked what happened to his original TikTok account, and he explained that it “was deleted because [he] was “too young”.

