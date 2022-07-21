Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Mason Disick’s fake Instagram – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Kourtney Kardashian enough! The reality star has called out the person who created fake social media accounts claiming to be her son disick mason. Taking to her Instagram and Twitter Stories on Thursday, July 21, Kourt set the record straight after hoping in vain that it was obvious the fake posts weren’t from the 12-year-old boy she shares with. his ex. Scott Disick.

“Hello everyone, hope it’s a nice Thursday,” she began her fiery post. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that Mason is NOT on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I’m going to make it clear: this is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. »

Kourt then asked the media to stop using the fake accounts as a source. Before signing off, the Good American founder added, “And to the person relentlessly claiming to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy.” Ouch!

The reality TV star’s reaction comes a day after a social media account claiming to be the author of Mason shared a series of posts alleging Kourtney’s younger sister, Kylie Jennerwas planning to walk down the aisle with her baby daddy Travis Scott. The false account also suggested that Kylie was the main attraction at a wedding party. It’s obvious that Kourtney wanted to quickly shut down any idea that her brood was involved in such gossip.

However, Mason had his own Instagram account in 2020, but that too was quickly canceled by protective mama bear Kourt. “He started an Instagram yesterday and didn’t ask us,” Kourt shared in March 2020. “I deleted it because Scott and I just felt like… He’s 10! I think on Instagram what really worries me are the comments. People can be so mean.

Like kids do, Mason hilariously found a way to get back on social media at the time by throwing a TikTok Q&A. A fan asked what happened to his original TikTok account, and he explained that it “was deleted because [he] was “too young”.