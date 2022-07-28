Kourtney Kardashian recalls that her 3 children do not have Instagram!

American star Kourtney Kardashian recalls that her children do not have an account on social networks! We tell you more.

Kourtney Kardashian is sounding the alarm

Since the broadcast of their first reality show, the kardashian family is very exposed to the media. In addition, with the rise of social networks, many accounts relate their daily lives. Sometimes pretending to be a family member.

To deal with it, Kourtney Kardashian decided to speak on her Twitter account. The mother of 3 children wanted to recall that her eldest son, Mason does not have an Instagram account.

Indeed, there are fake accounts that impersonate him in order to deceive fans. Moreover, Internet users often create profiles for the children of celebrities… which is still quite bizarre!

In any case to avoid any confusion, Kourtney Kardashian has decided to make things clear. “Hello everyone, I hope it’s a nice Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that Mason is NOT on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. “ she wrote on the social network to the blue bird.

“So I’m going to make it clear: it’s NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. “Specifies once again the wife of Travis Barker.

The mother of the family thus made fun of those who used these fake accounts as a trusted source. And it doesn’t stop there!

“Very very very scary”

If in her Twitter post, Kourtney Kardashian makes fun of those who are naive enough to take up the news fake accounts as sources, she does not hide her concern. mother of 3 children, it terrifies her to see that Internet users dare to pretend to be a 12-year-old child.

“To all the ‘news’ outlets using this fake account as a source, you can do better. Stop using it for the benefit of your day without news please and thank you. » can we read on another post published on Twitter.

As for the person impersonating Mason, Kourtney Kardashian finds this “very very very frightening”. Besides, we will not say the opposite!

The young boy, for its part, is not about to have an account on the social network. Indeed, in 2020, Mason subscribed on Instagram, but his mother immediately deleted his account.

“His father and I deleted his account. He didn’t ask us for permission. He doesn’t have a smartphone yet, just a tablet and a computer for school. » had explained the sister of Kim Kardashian.

” He is 10 years old. I don’t think he’s old enough to have an Instagram account. There is an age limit and I think 13 is fine. » she added. Now that he is 12 years old, we could therefore expect to see him land on the social network within a year. Waiting, all the accounts you will see of Mason are therefore fake!