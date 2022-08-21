Kourtney Kardashian reportedly ‘prayed for a miracle’ during IVF process

Poosh’s owner and reality star of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker remain hopeful as Kourtney undergoes in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments so the two can have a baby together. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters has three children with her former recurring boyfriend, Scott Disick. Their children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick were born in 2009, 2012 and 2014 respectively, and since then Kourtney has been planning to have a fourth child.

Although Kourtney and Scott weren’t planning on being romantically involved again and they were both dating at the time, Scott first mentioned to Kim in 2018 that he wanted to have another baby. with the mother of his children. The conversation was playfully revisited in 2020 but there was no progression. Shortly after, in 2021, Kourtney froze her eggs as she was open to having another child but wasn’t quite ready to do so at the time. Once Kourtney and Travis started dating, the conversation was reopened and the couple decided they were going to try having a child together because they felt it was important to expand their relationship. family.

In an interview with American weekly, a source close to the Kardashians said the couple understands how serious the process is, and Travis has been supportive of Kourtney as she undergoes treatment. The source said: “The trip just affirmed their bond and love for each other“Kourtney is 42 and will be 43 on April 18, and due to her age, pregnancy can be a complicated process. The source told the magazine that Kourtney “feels like she’s almost past the age limit to have kids, so it’s almost like her last chance. They pray for a miracle. “Kourtney admitted to her family how difficult the process was and one of the hardest parts of it was the many pregnancy rumors started by fans. In another American weekly article, it was reported that Kourtney told her mother, Kris Jenner, that seeing comments about her weight online was distressing. “It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through. The drugs they give me, they put me in menopause”, she said to her mother.

As the couple embarks on this journey, they also have the support of their children. In addition to Kourtney’s three, Travis has two children Landon Barker and Alabama Barker with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whose life he is still involved with. Reports say Kourtney’s kids are ecstatic about having another sibling and Travis’ kids are fully supportive, as long as he’s happy. The two families have always been close and now that Kourtney and Travis are together, their children have been able to spend more time together and have become close. Ideally Kourtney would have two children with Travis but only time will tell if that can be a reality.

In addition to planning a baby, the reality star of The Kardashians, and Travis Barker are also planning a wedding. Kourtney and Travis got married in Las Vegas after the Grammys, and they had an Elvis impersonator officiating. After rumors started to fly, the two revealed that the marriage was not legal and was just a “practice race” for the actual event. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are now planning several events to celebrate Kourtney’s first wedding, in addition to a small, intimate wedding for the couple.

