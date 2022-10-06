Kourtney Kardashian responds loud and clear to criticism about her weight

Things are changing and with this vague statement we mean the canon of beauty that demanded absolute physical perfection; understanding as perfection the type of anatomies that we see on the networks and of which Selena Gomez warned us in an interview for FASHION of the danger they posed for mental health. Today and after the trend towards the natural that the 2020 quarantine brought with it, we see that there are more and more celebrities who speak out about their outgrown experiences in order to fit into the measures that were considered “ideal”: like Vita Sidorkina, The former Victoria’s Secret angel who stopped eating before a photo shoot now she is sure of herself and very proud of having prioritized her health and her psychic stability in recent times; either Kourtney Kardashian, who has just answered those who criticize her alleged weight gain without hesitation.

After months in which comments about her physique have skyrocketed on the networks, Kourtney has taken advantage of the reality show who stars with his family, the kardashians, to talk about it. Let us remember that the elder of the ‘klan’ has eight months undergoing in vitro fertilization procedures (which were documented in the show’s first season), to have a baby with her now-husband, drummer Travis Scott: “I have definitely paid a toll with my bodymentally and physically”, Kardashian has confessed, although she also assures that the musician is the number 1 fan of her anatomy and that this helps her keep her self-esteem intact.

The couple in love who is barely seen separately since they made their relationship official, demonstrates in the Show the rapport they enjoy. As for the comments about her physique, the businesswoman has revealed: “Every day Travis says, ‘You’re perfect. If I can only complain about one thing, you’re perfect, you’re so fine.’, he says, ‘You look so good, you’ve never looked better. And now I’m like, I like this look.” The consequence of these constant compliments is that Calabasas is happy with the image of him: “I love my thicker body.”

As for his reflection on what it has cost him to get to this mentality, the reality TV star recalls that “When I was super skinny, it was a time when I was very anxious, not about food, not about staying at a certain weight. Just about toxic relationships”points out perhaps referring to Scott Disick, father of his three children and together with whom he has lived through stormy situations that have been reflected in the 20 seasons of the previous reality show of the family, Keeping up with the Kardashians. Your notice? “I always used to say this, ‘When I’m super skinny, you’ll just know I’m not happy,'” and now she reveals that her “curvier” body actually “channels queen energy and accepts the woman that I am.”