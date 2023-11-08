Kourtney Kardashian reunites with husband Travis Barker for the first time since giving birth to their first child

The arrival of a baby in a family can be the best news after waiting for months or, in some cases, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, over the years. In the reality show in which she stars with her mother, her sisters and her acquaintances, ‘Kourt’ Kardashian has always been very real in talking about her desire to have more children with her husband Travis Barker. It was no easy task and they tried All possible solutions for this.

Earlier this summer the ‘celebrity’ self Was in charge of breaking the news through her social networks with a video In which he was at his partner’s concert, he had a sign in his hand which said that he was going to become a parent. Since then, their fans have only been able to see photos of them together, always so in love, prompting them to wonder when she would give birth to a child.

And that day has come, because last week something could have happened Photos of Travis and Kylie Jenner arriving at the hospital Cedars-Sinai Physicians (Los Angeles, California), Where the Kardashian sister was about to become a mother for the fourth time. And, although this is her first meeting with Barker, she’s already had three From her former marriage to Scott Disick: Penelope, Mason and Reign. And after confirming the birth of their son (and the clues they gave us through their network), that’s what they’ve decided to call it, or at least that’s what Travis Barker expressed in a podcast interview this summer. did, Rocky Thirteen, We had not seen this couple together.

Kourtney Kardashian’s first photo after giving birth to her fourth child

Now, the media TMZ has been in charge of creating a Kourtney Kardashian photographed leaving the hospital with Travis Barker. And in it, Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s sister look very happy, even though we can only see them through the reflection of the car they’re in.

And her fans continue to wonder if, in the midst of a fight with her sister Kim Kardashian (“She stole my wedding artist”), she and her other sisters (Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian or Khloe Kardashian) will first Only the younger child of the family has been found. Well There are no pictures of her in the hospital, although Kylie J is.