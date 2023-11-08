Kourtney Kardashian reunites with husband Travis Barker for the first time since giving birth to their first child

The arrival of a baby in a family can be the best news after waiting for months or, in some cases, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, over the years. In the reality show in which she stars with her mother, her sisters and her acquaintances, ‘Kourt’ Kardashian has always been very real in talking about her desire to have more children with her husband Travis Barker. It was no easy task and they tried All possible solutions for this.
Earlier this summer the ‘celebrity’ self Was in charge of breaking the news through her social networks with a video In which he was at his partner’s concert, he had a sign in his hand which said that he was going to become a parent. Since then, their fans have only been able to see photos of them together, always so in love, prompting them to wonder when she would give birth to a child.
And that day has come, because last week something could have happened Photos of Travis and Kylie Jenner arriving at the hospital Cedars-Sinai Physicians (Los Angeles, California), Where the Kardashian sister was about to become a mother for the fourth time. And, although this is her first meeting with Barker, she’s already had three From her former marriage to Scott Disick: Penelope, Mason and Reign. And after confirming the birth of their son (and the clues they gave us through their network), that’s what they’ve decided to call it, or at least that’s what Travis Barker expressed in a podcast interview this summer. did, Rocky Thirteen, We had not seen this couple together.
Kourtney Kardashian’s first photo after giving birth to her fourth child
Now, the media TMZ has been in charge of creating a Kourtney Kardashian photographed leaving the hospital with Travis Barker. And in it, Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s sister look very happy, even though we can only see them through the reflection of the car they’re in.
And her fans continue to wonder if, in the midst of a fight with her sister Kim Kardashian (“She stole my wedding artist”), she and her other sisters (Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian or Khloe Kardashian) will first Only the younger child of the family has been found. Well There are no pictures of her in the hospital, although Kylie J is.
Alvaro Alonso has been the news and celebrity editor at Cosmopolitan for many years and an expert on celebrities and Y2K culture. If you’re not writing, you’re probably finding the best anecdotes and content on social media about the 2000s and the fashion trends that are back in vogue today. He’s passionate about reality shows, so he knows every detail about the Kardashian sisters’ lives and all the pop culture words and expressions that Generation Z uses.
In his daily life at Cosmopolitan, Álvaro Alonso focuses on writing content about celebrities and current affairs, always with a ‘fashion’ tone, as he is fond of the catwalk. He does not miss any content that goes viral on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. He knows the network very well, as he combines writing with content creation, especially on TikTok, where he shares videos non-stop. Álvaro Alonso has a degree in Journalism from Rey Juan Carlos University and is studying a Master’s degree in Audiovisual Communication in the New Digital Age at the Complutense University of Madrid.
She began writing as an editor in a communication agency about current content in the community of Madrid, moving through various digital and printed media such as Together, where she wrote content focused on fashion, television, ‘celebrities’ and from the perspective of I write whenever possible. LGTBI. Similarly, he frequently collaborates with Why Not Magazine, speaking on topics of culture, music and television.
