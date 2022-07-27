Kourtney Kardashian reveals a glimpse of her civil marriage to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from her civil wedding on Tuesday.

Kourtney Kardashian has released a new look at her marriage to Travis Barker. On the occasion of her maternal grandmother’s birthday on Tuesday, the young bride posted photos of the civil celebration to her approximately 192 million subscribers. “My special, sweet, classy, ​​sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ. So happy that you were able to be one of the two people present at our civil wedding, I will always remember this day and this night with you”, she wrote under a slideshow of the very discreet ceremony.

In the first shot, Kourtney Kardashian and Mary Jo Campbell toast with their glasses of champagne in a restaurant, accompanied by Travis Barker and his father, the second witness. The 43-year-old reality star wears a white mini dress with a heart stitched to her chest. A veil and transparent gloves complete her outfit. The lovebirds, in a relationship for more than a year, pose with their two witnesses and are then photographed signing their marriage certificate.

The parents of Landon (18), Alabama (16), Mason (12), Penelope (9) and Reign (7) then flew to Portofino in Italy with the rest of the family to celebrate religiously their love. A few weeks earlier, they had united secretly in Las Vegas, in front of one of the many look-alikes of Elvis Presley.