Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian reveals a glimpse of her civil marriage to Travis Barker

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

Leah Bitton

Updated

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from her civil wedding on Tuesday.

Kourtney Kardashian has released a new look at her marriage to Travis Barker. On the occasion of her maternal grandmother’s birthday on Tuesday, the young bride posted photos of the civil celebration to her approximately 192 million subscribers. “My special, sweet, classy, ​​sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ. So happy that you were able to be one of the two people present at our civil wedding, I will always remember this day and this night with you”, she wrote under a slideshow of the very discreet ceremony.

In the first shot, Kourtney Kardashian and Mary Jo Campbell toast with their glasses of champagne in a restaurant, accompanied by Travis Barker and his father, the second witness. The 43-year-old reality star wears a white mini dress with a heart stitched to her chest. A veil and transparent gloves complete her outfit. The lovebirds, in a relationship for more than a year, pose with their two witnesses and are then photographed signing their marriage certificate.

What’s next after this ad

To read : Wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker, the Kardashian clan reunited in Portofino

What’s next after this ad

The parents of Landon (18), Alabama (16), Mason (12), Penelope (9) and Reign (7) then flew to Portofino in Italy with the rest of the family to celebrate religiously their love. A few weeks earlier, they had united secretly in Las Vegas, in front of one of the many look-alikes of Elvis Presley.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

Related Articles

Why The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ignored One Of The Books’ Most Interesting Characters – CINEMABLEND

10 mins ago

“Disappointed”, “The clip bothers me”, “What are you doing to us here?” : the unexpected collab of Stromae and Camila Cabello divides the fans

11 mins ago

What Marvel series premiere on Disney Plus in 2023 and 2024

21 mins ago

Cannes Film Festival: Shakira and Maneskin dazzling during the climb of the steps (photos)

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button