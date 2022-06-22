Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Kids’ Internet Search History

I can’t sneak past her. One of Kourtney KardashianThe kids of borrowed his laptop for a risky internet search and got caught in the act.

“Things are being searched on my computer,” the Poosh founder, 43, wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 21, alongside a photo of what she found after one of her children questioned the term “the scariest picture in the world”. The results included snaps of Annabelle, the haunted doll from the Conjuring franchise, and the demon nun from the same series.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum did not specify which of her children was responsible for the search, but she had a good idea of ​​the culprit. “I know exactly which child it is,” she wrote.

Hulu personality shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disickwhom she dated occasionally from 2006 to 2015. She is also her husband’s stepmother Travis BarkerThe children of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moaklerand Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with her ex oscar de la hoya.

Earlier this week, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, gave fans a glimpse of the adorable cards his stepchildren gave him for Father’s Day. “You are so sweet and kind,” Penelope wrote. “You are so amazing. you are the beast [sic]. you are the beast [sic] never drummer. You make my mother happy!”

Reign also made a card for the musician, drawing an image of two figures holding hands. “Dear Travis, Happy Father’s Day,” the little one wrote.

The reality TV star and the Meet the Barkers alum are also trying to have a child together, which they documented throughout season 1 of The Kardashians.

“Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this IVF path,” the former E! personality explained during the April 21 episode. “Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

Kardashian went on to tell her mother, Kris Jenner, that some of her medications had put her “literally into menopause”. In later episodes, the wellness guru and Box Car Racer founder tried other methods to boost fertility, including a “Panchakarma cleanse” that banned sex, caffeine and exercise.

“Travis fully supports her every step of the way,” an insider exclusively shared. We Weekly in April of the couple’s fertility trip. “She feels like she’s almost reached the age limit to have children, so it’s almost like her last chance. They pray for a miracle.

