Kourtney Kardashian reveals her weight and adopts a “thicker” body – Hollywood Life

Malibu, CA - Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Los Angeles, CA - Travis Barker is joined by wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker and daughter Atiana De La Hoya at the Foo Fighter & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert after performing with Joan Jett. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are leaving Nobu Malibu. September 20, 2022 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
Kourtney Kardashian let The Kardashians cameras during her photo shoot with Hustle on the October 6 episode of the show. As she prepared for the shoot with her assistant, stylist and glam crew, Kourtney opened up about her weight and body image. “Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically,” Kourtney admitted. “I think it took me a long time to really feel comfortable and happy with the changes. Everyone always comments on every photo that I’m pregnant, and obviously we wish that was the case, but if it’s in God’s plan… then it is.

Travis Barker is part of the reason Kourtney has been able to accept the changes in her body so positively. “Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,'” Kourtney revealed. “If I make a complaint, he says, ‘You’re perfect. You are so good.’ He’s like, ‘You look so good. You have never been better. Now I’m so into it!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 2022.

In a confessional, Kourtney opened up about how important it was to her to have such a supportive partner. “He always compliments me no matter what and it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes, actually to the point where I like the changes now,” Kourtney explained. She also raved about being “so into” her “thicker body” and said she “cringed” looking at pictures of herself when she was skinnier.

Kourtney Kardashian in 2017.

“When I was super skinny, it’s like a time when I was super anxious,” Kourtney said. “Not about eating or staying at a certain weight, but just about toxic relationships. I always used to say that when I’m super skinny, just know that I’m not happy. Before Travis, Kourtney came out Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima.

The reality star explained that she was no longer bothered by the number on the scale. “I used to be 95 pounds and then 105 became my new normal weight,” Kourtney explained. “I’m 115 now. I used to be so stuck on the number. She also said she “likes being plumper” because it allowed her to “channel that queen energy and embrace the woman.” [she is].”

After years of friendship, Kourtney and Travis started dating in October 2020 and got engaged a year later. They tied the knot in May 2022 in a lavish Italian wedding.

