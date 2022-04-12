Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she met Travis Barker and what they did on their first date

kourtney kardashian what became Mrs. Travis Barker, last weekend in Las Vegas, six months after being engagedadmitted in the first episode of the new series “The Kardashians” that she was the one who looked for the rocker to listen to her.

Kourtney and Travis Barker were friends before being a formal couple and neighbors for a long time and the confinement caused by the covid-19 pandemic allowed them to get even closer.

“It was the right time in my life. It had taken a year for me, but my closest best friends would always say, ‘You have to hook up with Travis.‘”, declared the socialite to the cameras of the reality show.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas
Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian was honest and said that “She was definitely always attracted to Travis,” so he began his approach with him through text messages.

“Last year during the pandemic, we were texting each other, so I just explained it with flirty conversation.”said.

According to his story, the first meeting they had was to see a movie and nothing else happened between them.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their relationship public in early 2021
Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

“Finally, once I let him know, he asked me to watch a movie,” adding, laughing, “In the entire movie he didn’t make a move.”

“He was taking a long time. The movie was over, we started another movie. I was like, I don’t have time for this movie marathon. So I took the first step”, he added.

It was in early January last year when the couple went public with their relationshipmonths later, in October, andThe drummer of Blink-182 He asked her to marry him in a romantic proposal by the sea.

Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney in a spectacular way
Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Previous partners of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Before being married to Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian was for 10 years with Scott Disick, father of her three children: Penelope, Mason and Reign.

Meanwhile, the rocker was married to Melissa Kennedy and then to actress Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares children, Landon and Alabama.

