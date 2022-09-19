Kourtney Kardashian Reveals If She and Travis Barker Like Being Called ‘Kravis’

Image Credit: Image News Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian43, confirmed she is a big fan of her and her husband Travis Barkercouple’s nickname. “I love the name ‘Kravis’. I think it’s so funny,” the keeping up with the Kardashians alum said E ! New September 13. “Kravis” is how fans refer to the power couple, who tied the knot in May 2022 after dating for more than a year and a half.

During the interview, Kourtney also asked why her sister Kylie Jenner25 and Travis Scott, 31, hasn’t earned the coveted nickname “Kravis,” since the latter couple have been together longer. » Travis [Barker] said to me the other day, ‘Do Kylie and Travis [Scott] Kravis name too? And I’m like, ‘No’, but why wasn’t it? Kourtney said. “Because they were before us,” she added.

“But I love Kravis,” the POOSH founder also said, before revealing that she and Travis “refer to Kravis sometimes.” This is pretty much the first time Kourtney has addressed the nickname “Kravis,” and it’s good for us fans to finally have confirmation that Kourt likes the nickname!

Kourtney and Travis were friendly neighbors during her on-and-off decade-long relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children. Ultimately, The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 the drummer acted on their feelings for each other, and now they’re married to a beautiful blended family that includes Travis’ three children who he co-parents with Shanna Moakler.

Recently, Kourtney opened up about the couple’s first date with TODAY. She admitted she was almost too “shy” to go to the movies with Travis. Kourtney also confirmed in the interview that he “was sure” she would take her husband’s last name. “It wasn’t a thought. Now my middle name is Kardashian,” she said.