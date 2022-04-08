Kourtney Kardashian reveals photos from her wedding to Travis Barker

LT



Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker got married in secret in a chapel in Las Vegas.

It’s official. This Monday, Kourtney Kardashian and her companion Travis Barker said to each other “Yes”. Both decided to take the plunge by getting married in secret at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, facing the lookalike of Elvis Presley. And this, only a few hours after the Grammys ceremony.

To share the happy event with her approximately 168 million subscribers, the 42-year-old mother posted several photos on Instagram of this beautiful moment. “I found these photos in my gallery. Once upon a time in a land far far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night out and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured into the only chapel open with Elvis and got married ( unlicensed). It is by practicing that we improve”, she wrote in her publication, stressing that this marriage is not recognized by law.

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian’s sister formalized her relationship with the 46-year-old drummer. Recently, the couple have multiplied the official exits, appearing on the red carpet of the Oscars last Sunday, then during the ceremony of the Grammy Awards.