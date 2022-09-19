Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Season 3 Is Already In Production Amid Backlash Over Kris Leaking Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

The Kardashian-Jenner clan usually grabs the headlines, whether it’s for something good or bad. “The Kardashians” was a reboot series after they wanted some comfort and peace in their lives and put an end to the iconic dramas that were an integral part of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. It’s safe to say they were bored with peace and returned with “The Kardashians” on Hulu and Disney+. For the fans, it was as if nothing had changed. Hulu announced that the series premiere was the most-watched series premiere for the streaming service in its first three days in the United States, and the most-watched Star Originals series on Disney+ and Star+ on world markets.

However, this time around, as the premiere date for “The Kardashians” season 2 approaches, there is good news for Kardashian fans! Season 3 is already renewed. According to E!, the clan’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian recently confirmed that the third season of “The Kardashians” is already in production. The second season of “The Kardashians” is set to air on September 22, 2022.

As the premiere date for the second season is fast approaching, a new guess has stirred fans. Ray J, Kim’s ex-boyfriend, posted screenshots where the two were conversing and it finally broke the internet. According to UK Daily Mail, Ray J has doubled down on his claims that it was Kris Jenner’s ‘idea’ to release her 2007 sex tape with daughter Kim Kardashian, as he shared a lengthy rant aimed at the family. The hip-hop singer shared several Instagram posts on Saturday where he threatened to sue the two stars for defamation and uploaded a shorter clip in which he said, “You fucked the wrong person. »

After these posts surfaced online, some fans were upset and even turned on the clan and now it’s the Kardashians who are facing the brunt of their wrath. One fan wrote, “The way Kim Kardashian claimed Ray J leaked her sex tapes all these years and now we find out it was actually her and Kris Jenner is absolutely crazy! The way they demolished this black man for all these years is absolutely insane!! A fan commented, “They’ve been lying for years, a lot of people knew that but we never got Ray J’s proof to back it up, Kris just sells her kids for fame and fortune.” A fan shared, “My Hulu is going up because you have to pay these billionaires more money. To hell with this show and Hulu. I am canceling you and the #kartrashians #Kardashians #cancelthekardashians”. One fan wrote, “Hate to say it but come on Kim…thought you were better than this #cancelthekardashians #respectforrayj”. One fan said, “The craziest thing is, if Kris hadn’t done that polygraph and the show hadn’t aired that Roblox story, there wouldn’t have been a case. . The libel law in the state of California would have protected them. THEY brought this back and dragged Ray J through this with new allegations”. “@hulu #hulu #CancelTheKardashians or cowardly subscribers! There are many other streaming services you don’t need! #boycotthulu for #kardashian broadcast shows it’s shameful trash! said one fan.

The way Kim Kardashian claimed Ray J leaked her sex tapes all these years and now we find out it was actually her and Kris Jenner is absolutely bonkers! The way they have been tearing this black man down for all these years is absolutely insane!! —Koki (@Itskoko1) September 11, 2022

They have been lying for years, many people knew it but we never got Ray J’s proof to confirm it, Kris is just selling his kids for fame and fortune — Eating69Hearts🫀 (@dj_bodii) September 12, 2022 ADVERTISING

What’s crazier is that if Kris hadn’t done that polygraph and the show hadn’t aired that Roblox story, there wouldn’t have been a case. A libel law in the state of California would have protected them. THEY brought this back and brought Ray J back through this with new allegations. — 🌸 𝔐𝔦𝔯𝔞𝔠𝔩𝔢 🌸 (@eclarim_) September 11, 2022

Whatever the situation, “The Kardashians” is set to premiere its second season on September 22, 2022 on Hulu and Disney+.

