Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What She and Travis Barker Think About the “Kravis” Nickname

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially signed ‘Kravis’.

“I love the name ‘Kravis’,” the 43-year-old reality star told E! News when asked about the nickname fans often refer to.

“I love ‘Kravis’. We sometimes call ourselves ‘Kravis,’” she added.

Kardashian then brought up a good point: Why didn’t fans first nickname her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, as “Kravis”?

Considering they were dating long before the Poosh founder hooked up with the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer, that’s a valid question.

“Travis said to me the other day, ‘Is Kylie and Travis’ nickname ‘Kravis’, too? “recalls Kardashian.

“And I’m like, ‘No!’ But, like, why wasn’t it? They were before us!

After officially coupling in 2021, Kravis got engaged in October and married in May 2022.

Kardashian and Barker started dating in 2021 after being close friends for years.

The two quickly earned a reputation for excessive PDA — even by Kardashian standards — and got engaged in October of that year.

They later made headlines for apparently tying the knot in Las Vegas, though Page Six confirmed it wasn’t a legal ceremony. Kravis got married for real in May 2022 in a private ceremony in Southern California, followed by a more lavish Dolce & Gabbana-branded wedding in Portofino, Italy, a week later.

