Kourtney Kardashian rides Travis Barker in steamy moment after fans slam couple for ‘too much PDA’

KOURTNEY Kardashian has ignored fan calls to stop the PDA as she straddles her hubby, Travis Barker, in a new photo.

The couple have been repeatedly criticized for constantly showing their love for each other in public.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, once again couldn’t hold hands in a photo of them on a jet.

On Tuesday, the Blink-182 rocker shared the snap to Instagram in a post, gushing about his new wife.

The photo showed the couple cuddling on the plane, donning matching red cheetah print pajamas with a gray blanket covering their legs.

Kourtney was apparently straddling her hubby with her arms draped around his neck.

The lovebirds had big smiles on their faces as they stared into each other’s eyes.

Additional photos the musician shared were of Kourtney sitting on Travis’ lap, wearing a tight black dress with a red rose design on it.

She wore long black gloves and a black veil, while Travis wore a black suit jacket and pants, exposing his chest and neck tattoos.

He also posted a photo of the couple walking down the street holding hands.

Kourtney wore an all-black ensemble with a leather jacket and sunglasses.

Travis was also dressed casually in slacks, a gray top, a black jacket and sunglasses.

They seemed to ignore the paparazzi behind them as Travis kept his eyes on his wife.

The drummer sweetly wrote in his caption, “Happiness is a partner in crime. »

Kourtney commented on the post, “My dream partner in crime forever and ever. »

PDA – GO

The sexy post came after fans slammed the duo for “too much PDA”.

Earlier this month, Travis shared an NSFW video on social media of the duo having an intimate moment backstage at one of their shows.

While wearing ripped jeans and a white blouse, the Kardashian star sat on her lap as she exchanged kisses with the musician.

The Hulu star pressed his lips to hers as her shirtless hubby banged on the drums.

The Blink-182 drummer didn’t miss a beat as he slammed his drumsticks on the cymbals and little tom.

Travis captioned the post: “Practice makes perfect. »

The Poosh founder also shared a photo from a beloved session on social media.

She wrote, “It’s time for drum practice. »

Travis and Kourtney were also in a similar position in front of their family during their elaborate Italian wedding weekend.

In May, the couple tied the knot for the third time in Portofino, Italy, and things got hot and heavy on a boat ride.

On a yacht carrying the newlyweds and their children for lunch at San Fruttuoso Abbey, Kourtney was pictured in a black mini dress and veil, sitting comfortably on her man’s lap.

Travis groped his wife’s booty and thighs even with their kids present.

Kourtney has three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick.

Travis has three children of his own, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

TO HAVE ENOUGH

Their kids also seem to be tired of staring at their parents’ PDA as they called them during their makeup sessions on a previous episode of The Kardashians.

In the scene, Kourtney watched Penelope and Reign play ping pong in the game room.

When Travis entered the room, she threw her arms around him and kissed him on the mouth.

Penelope looked at them in horror and cried, “Mommy! No kisses ! »

Kourtney laughed and said “just one,” to which Penelope reiterated, “No! »

His mother then asked, “What about [the] certificates you gave us? »

Her middle child said firmly again, “No. »

Later in the episode, the couple had dinner with children Penelope, Reign, Landon, Alabama and Atiana in attendance.

Midway through the meal, the lovebirds leaned in for a slow kiss, prompting Reign to moan in despair, “Ugh, I’m going to die.” »

He then pleaded, “Ew, guys. Can’t kiss in French anymore? Can you guys please don’t kiss in French. »

Travis and Kourtney reluctantly parted ways, laughing, and the rocker said, “No French kisses, baby. »

‘DISRESPECT’

Viewers slammed the couple’s PDA online, writing, “It really bothers me to see the kids begging their moms for boundaries!

“I actually think Kourtney and Travis make a cute couple, minus all the PDA cringe and disrespect for people who have to see it. I’m glad she’s happy, but fucking cool with the kids, at least! ”

Another added: “Penelope telling Kourt and Travis not to kiss gives me secondary embarrassment because why does your child need to tell you there is no PDA? »

A third posted: “I think I’m done with Kourtney. I can’t stand watching the shit between her and Travis. »

Kourtney and Travis also chatted as fans suspect the mother-of-three is pregnant with her fourth child – her first with Travis.

