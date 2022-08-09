Kourtney Kardashian rocks pink jumpsuit and cuddles daughter Penelope, 10, on boat: photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Have fun in the sun! Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope posed for some cute photos on a boat ride together on Monday, August 8. Penelope, 10, grew closer to her mother, 43, as they lounge together on the deck of the boat. Kourt and her daughter seemed to be having a great time, and they each smiled together at the scenic mountain range. Kourtney captioned the post with a heart emoji.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

For the sunny day, Kourtney wore a hot pink long-sleeved jumpsuit. In one of the snaps, she also sported a black bucket hat, as well as sunglasses, perfect for shade on a hot day. Penelope wore a pink animal print swimsuit as she sat with her mother. Besides the relaxing boat ride, it looked like Kourtney posted a few more photos from their day on her Instagram story, including a photo of a huge tree.

Kourt is clearly enjoying her summer, and she’s had plenty of awesome beach and swim looks while stepping out and taking in some rays. On another sunny day, she showed she loves ‘lake life’, when she wore a black one-piece swimsuit (as well as a life jacket) and was seen climbing up the back of her boat in an Instagram post. The Poosh founder also shared some of her summer adventures, including those with her new hubby. Travis Barker, 46 years old, in July.

Sweet Mom-Daughter Day aside, Penelope celebrated her 10th birthday in July and, of course, her mom had a blast. Kourtney threw a pink-themed party to celebrate her daughter’s last trip around the sun in July. Besides the full-blown party, Kourtney also penned an emotional message for her daughter in a sweet Instagram post. “I feel so blessed to be this little lady’s mom. She makes me so proud every day and brings so much joy into my world,” she wrote.