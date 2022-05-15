Kourtney Kardashian: Scott Disick excluded from his life because of Travis Barker!

Engaged to Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian would put more and more distance with her ex-boyfriend and father of her children Scott Disick.

The Kardashians are back on Disney+. And in the first episode of the Hulu series, Scott Disick reacted to Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kourtney Kardashian in heaven with Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian spins the perfect love with her new darling Travis Barker. Since their meeting, they never leave each other !

So much so that they don’t hesitate to match their looks to the 2022 Grammys. Yes, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker form a fusional couple, but not only. They are also very tactile and do not hesitate to share their love on Instagram.

After her relationship with model Younes Bendjima ended in 2019, Kourtney Kardashian set her sights on Travis Barker. Since February 2021, the lovebirds are a couple. The Blink-182 drummer was his friend and neighbor before taking the plunge.

The couple can thank the Covid-19 to bring them closer. Indeed, it would seem that the confinements have helped them to get together. Moreover, in October 2021, Kourtney Kardashian announced on her Instagram account her engagement with Travis Barker.

Then in April 2022, the couple decided to get married in Las Vegas during their visit to the city for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Just that!

So they joined together on a whim. Indeed, because their respective families were not present for this union. But maybe the cameras of The Kardashians were on it, who knows?

One thing is for sure, Kourtney Kardashian living her best life with her new darling. Moreover, she does not hesitate to spread her happiness on Instagram. Even if it means sometimes hurting the father of her children.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are no longer together since 2015. But they still remain close. MCE TV tells you more!

Scott Disick has lost ‘his best friend’

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian do everything together. So much so that they actually participated in The Kardashians whole. While Mason’s mom was filming Keeping Up With The Kardashiansthe couple joined the Hulu series anyway.

Moreover, the first episode allowed to know more about the relationship of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Yes, because for KUWTK fans, it is important to find out where Mason’s parents are at, Penelope and Reign in their relationship. Especially since the eldest of the Kardashians is starting a new life with Travis Barker and thatthey are even trying to have a child together.

Scott Disick is part of the Kardashian family, so it’s not not surprising to see him appear in their new show. The latter is very close to Khloé Kardashian and loves to confide in her.

Faced with the new love life of his ex, he therefore does not hesitate to speak to his ex-sister-in-law: “It was a huge adjustment to lose Kourtney as a companion, but today it becomes a huge adjustment of losing her as a best friend. Now we really are more co-parents. I would say it’s probably one of the hardest things in my life.”. Before getting used to the idea that Kourtney Kardashian is thrilled with Travis Barker.

But Scott Disick still struggles to get used to this new life. Indeed, he feels a little “out of place”. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex always needed attention: “Feeling left out and not knowing anything is super hurtful, especially when I have no other family to turn to”. Since 2013, he no longer has his parents, so the Kardashian family and her three children is her whole life !

Photo credit :

AKM-GSI/ABACA