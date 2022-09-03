Kourtney Kardashian shades ex-brother-in-law Kanye West after rapper slams star’s family in shocking rant

KOURTNEY Kardashian threw shade at her ex-brother-in-law Kanye West.

It comes after the rapper slammed his family in a shocking rant on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kourtney, 43, shared a video of herself in the car.

“What did you say, baby?” she asked her husband Travis Barker, who was apparently on the other side of the camera.

But Kourtney oddly chose to film the video as the car slowed down next to a Gap store.

The storefront and logo were clearly visible through the window.

It’s a coincidence after Kanye, 45, who collaborates with Gap for his streetwear brand Yeezy, launched a series of wild rants at the Kardashian family the night before.

He appeared to attack momager Kris Jenner in a series of cryptic rants, which began, “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. »

While it was unclear who the message was directed to, he shockingly admitted, “I deal with addiction, Instagram promotes it. »

The caption was posted alongside an image of an unknown young woman.

“I won’t let this happen to Northy and Chicago,” the Yeezy creator continued.

Kanye posted a barrage of memes and sounds, some now deleted, on September 1.

KIM TERVENTION

In one of 10 posts in less than an hour, he shared a screenshot of a message that appeared to be from Kim

The text read: “From my mother – PLEASE. Please tell him to stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 and I don’t always feel well and it stresses me out endlessly. »

The furious father-of-four then threatened to take legal action against Kim as he argued with her over the school their children attend.

Kanye wants them to go to his own school, Donda Academy, as opposed to the private school where they are currently enrolled.

He then took aim at Kim’s ex Pete Davidson in a separate post, writing, “Ask Pete how my kids’ tattoos are doing in the trauma unit. »

KEEP THE GAP

The crazy night of explosions came after he repeatedly struck at Gap.

He accused the retailers of “holding a meeting about me without me” and “cancelling a photo shoot” with his children in Japan.

Yeezy Gap was established in 2020 to provide Kanye’s signature street style at more affordable prices for his fans around the world.

But the Donda visionary faced further criticism after photos showed the clothes were being sold in what appeared to be bin bags at Gap stores.

