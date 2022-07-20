Kourtney Kardashian shades her sister Khloe’s cheating ex after the announcement of their second baby together

KOURTNEY Kardashian has thrown shade at Tristan Thompson, her sister Khloe’s cheating dad.

It comes as Khloe prepares to welcome her second child with him.

Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian shaded her sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson[/caption]

Getty

Kourtney ditched the basketball star on Instagram[/caption]

Following news that the Good American founder, 38, and her ex-NBA star will soon be parents to a baby boy, Kourtney, 43, dumped Tristan, 31, on Instagram.

Fans on social media noticed the sly gesture from Kourtney, who recently married 46-year-old Travis Barker.

Kourtney was already not a fan of the athlete after he cheated on Khloe and fathered a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31.

As Kardashian fanatics discovered recently, Khloe and Tristan had already conceived their second baby by the time she found out about the love child scandal.

learn more about the kardashians HOT WORK I’m interning at Khloe Kardashian’s Good American – what it’s REALLY like to work there DATE WITH TRISTAN? Kanye’s ex responds to rumors that she’s dating Khloe’s baby daddy

The former couple conceived their future baby, who is being carried by surrogate, in November.

Tristan’s scandal with Maralee broke the following month, and everyone in the Kardashian family learned what had happened.

In an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney accused Tristan of “endless betrayal.”

Khloe, who already shares four-year-old daughter True with him, found herself sobbing on the phone with her sister Kim.

Kourtney isn’t the only one snubbing Tristan on social media.

None of the other Kardashian women are currently following him on Instagram, even Khloe.

Kourtney also wasn’t present when Tristan, Khloe and Truei reunited with Kim, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner for a Father’s Day lunch in June.

AND EVEN!

Even though he’s due to welcome his second child with Khloe any day now, it seems Tristan is far from ready to settle down.

Learn more about the sun WHAT IS AFF? The real reason J-Lo changed his name to Affleck as a ‘signal to the world’ FIND TRAGIC Heartbreaking update after body of missing woman, 23, found in her truck

The Chicago Bulls player was spotted this week getting cozy in Greece with another mystery woman.

He appeared to be holding the lady’s hand as they walked around Mykonos.

Refer to legend

Khloe and Tristan are already mom and dad to four-year-old True[/caption]

Instagram/Maralee Nichols

However, he fathered a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols last year[/caption]

Rex