Kourtney Kardashian shades Kim’s ‘youth secret’ and shows off her petite body in skin-tight leather outfit for new interview

KOURTNEY Kardashian has publicly criticized her sister Kim’s desperation to look younger in a new interview.

Kourtney, 43, sat down with The Wall Street Journal to discuss her new line of nutritional supplements while rocking sexy and sophisticated outfits.

Kourtney shaded Kim Kardashian for wanting to look younger at all costs

The Kardashian wore all-black ensembles for the WSJ photo shoot, and she posted them all on Instagram.

The first outfit shows Kourtney in an oversized black blazer and the second outfit is a strapless black bodycon dress.

The third outfit is a shiny black leather, form-fitting, long-sleeved outfit.

In the interview, she explained what she does to deepen her wellness journey, such as cutting out caffeine, alcohol, sugar, and sex.

She also admitted to taking up to 30 supplements a day and using them when she feels tired, angry and anxious.

The WSJ then reminded Kourtney of the time Kim, 41, said she would eat poo if it made her look younger.

Kourtney replied, “I wouldn’t do that. That’s where the line is.

SO MUCH SHADOW

The Hulu stars and sisters aren’t afraid to criticize each other publicly, and no subject is off limits.

Fans believe Khloe, 38, was shaded by her sister for having a second baby with ex Tristan Thompson, 31.

Khloe also shared cryptic and mysterious messages about integrity and a moral compass.

Kourtney shaded all of her sisters in a new interview with The Today Show when she explained how they push her to find her place in the family.

It’s also possible that Kourtney is trying to separate herself from the rest of the Kardashians.

KARDASHIAN WELLNESS

The Kardashians will do anything to stay young, or so it seems.

In addition to eating feces, Kim participated in the viral vampire facial.

Kim also attempted to build an underground wellness center under her mansion which neighbors sued to prevent construction.

This goes hand in hand with Kourtney’s obsession with supplements and her new line of supplements called Lemme.

Kourtney has done a lot of crazy things on her wellness journey, like giving up on sex

She also threw a lot of shade at her sisters during Lemme's press tour.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters still have an opinion on each other

