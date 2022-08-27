Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner After She Fails To Notice Her Younger Sister’s Dedication To Her At A Cosmetics Party

KOURTNEY Kardashian has shaded Kylie Jenner after she failed to notice her sister’s tribute to her at a cosmetics launch party.

It comes after the famous family gathered in Los Angeles on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of Kylie, 25,’s new Lip Kit products.

6

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kourtney, 43, shared a photo of the event’s cocktail menu which included a drink named Kourtney What The F**k Are You On.

Dedicated to the founder of Poosh, the curious concoction consisted of Kendall Jenner’s brand 818 Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, hibiscus tea, agave, club soda and smoke bubbles.

However, Kourtney confessed that she initially didn’t notice the drink made in her honor, even though it was the only cocktail on the menu to be named after a Kardashian.

“Oh my god, how did I miss that the other night?! wrote the reality TV star.

6

The snub came after Kourtney skipped Kylie’s recent 25th birthday party and failed to mention the special day on social media.

Other offerings on Wednesday included a reposada tequila drink named You’re Cute Jeans, and Rise and Shine, a vodka and pink lemonade option.

Kylie pulled out all the stops for the lavish bash at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles’ Westwood neighborhood.

The venue was decorated in the brand’s signature pastel pink with rows of Kylie Cosmetics products on display.

Kourtney was present with her husband Travis Barker, 46.

She wore a black corset with matching black pants and a cardigan, while her rockstar beau was dressed in dark wash jeans and a blue graphic print vest to show off his tattoo sleeves.

ALL TOGETHER NOW

Travis’ son Landon Barker joined the party, bringing along his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio and sister Dixie D’Amelio.

Also in attendance were all of KarJenner’s women, including Kendall and Kris Jenner, as well as Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

WHY, Ky?

But the star-studded event was not without controversy.

Kylie has been slammed by fans for allowing her four-year-old daughter Stormi to wear an “inappropriate” one-shoulder minidress.

The beauty boss has also gone online for the “dismissive” way she reacted to a fan on the red carpet.

A video posted to TikTok showed her avoiding eye contact with a Kardashian fanatic as they posed for a photo together.

Travis Scott, who is the father of Kylie’s daughter Stormi and their son (name currently unknown) did not attend the event.

His absence has led to rumors that he has secretly separated from his baby mama.

6

6