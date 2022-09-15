Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner’s Relationship With Travis Scott, Brags About Her Own Romance Amid ‘Family Feud’

KOURTNEY Kardashian has clouded her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott.

The reality star, 43, took a peek at their romance as she opened up about her marriage to Travis Barker, 46.

During the runway show for her new Boohoo line, Kourtney was asked how she felt about her and Travis’ nickname “Kravis.”

She said, “I love the name Kravis” It’s so funny. Travis said to me the other day, ‘Are Kylie and Travis also called Kravis?’ and I’m like, ‘No!’

“But why wasn’t it?” Because they were before us. »

Journalist Erin Lim replied, “That’s so true. There will never be another Kravis. »

Kourtney agreed saying, “No. But I like the name Kravis. We sometimes call ourselves Kravis. »

The mother-of-three went on to defend their PDA moments, saying she didn’t regret any of them because she was “living in the moment”.

Her comments come amid speculation that Kourtney has distanced herself from her sisters in recent months.

Last month, Kourtney appeared to take a peek at Kim’s strict Instagram aesthetic.

FAMILY QUARTER?

She shared a screenshot of the most recent posts on her Instagram grid, which included photos with husband Travis Barker and children.

The shots did not adhere to a specific color palette, ranging from pink and green to white, blue and black.

Kourtney’s post appeared to be a subtle dig at Kim, who earlier this year was caught photographing her niece Stormi just so she could fit into the rigid “aesthetic” of her Instagram feed.

Earlier that month, Kourtney also appeared to slam Kim and Kylie Jenner for flying in private jets.

PRIVATE JET DRAMA

Kim and Kylie have been repeatedly slammed for traveling in their multi-million dollar luxury planes.

Amid the backlash, Kourtney shared a photo of the commercial plane she was flying in while returning from Cleveland to Los Angeles with her family.

A few days earlier, she had declared that she was “obsessed” with “commercial flying”.

Kourtney’s Poosh business also recently announced plans to launch a new skincare line – directly competing with Kim’s SKKN and Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics.

She recently posted a promotion on her Instagram announcing her skincare line in collaboration with Alkaglam.

The rumblings of sibling rivalry were fueled by Kourtney missing Kylie’s lavish 25th birthday party on a giant yacht.

The festivities included a special fireworks display, personalized gift openings and lots of booze.

Kim participated in the drinking circle and had a shot with the birthday girl.

